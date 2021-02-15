Understanding and Reducing Cardiovascular Disease in Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus (R01 Clinical Trial Optional)

The goal of this funding opportunity is to support research that enhances the understanding of the pathophysiology and epidemiology of cardiovascular disease (CVD) among individuals with Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus (T1DM), and support the development of interventions to reduce CVD risk among these individuals. The overall goal is to develop evidence-based guidelines to prevent or reduce CVD complications of T1DM across the lifespan. This funding opportunity will support epidemiologic studies to refine risk assessment, mechanistic studies to enhance understanding of the pathophysiology of CVD in T1DM, and small clinical trials that could inform the future development of larger trials focused on preventing or reducing the CVD complications of T1DM. The focus of this FOA is on macrovascular disease that includes outcomes of myocardial infarction, stroke, peripheral artery disease, heart failure, cardiomyopathy, cardiac arrythmias and cardiac autonomic neuropathy and/or the study of coronary arteries, cerebral arteries, large peripheral arteries, cardiac tissue, atherosclerosis, thrombosis and lipoprotein metabolism. Research can include the effect of microvascular disease on the development of macrovascular disease, e.g., DKD, but the emphasis must be on CVD.

Key Dates

Open Date: 2/15/2021