U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. Research and Funding
  3. Current Funding Opportunities
  4. Innovations for Healthy Living - Improving Minority Health and Eliminating Health Disparities (R43/R44 - Clinical Trial Optional)
View Current Funding Opportunities

Innovations for Healthy Living - Improving Minority Health and Eliminating Health Disparities (R43/R44 - Clinical Trial Optional)

This Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) invites eligible United States small business concerns (SBCs) to submit Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant applications that propose to develop a product, process or service for commercialization with the aim of improving minority health and/or reducing and ultimately eliminating health disparities in one or more NIH-defined population groups who experience health disparities. Appropriate technologies should be effective, affordable, and culturally acceptable.

Funding Opportunity Details

RFA-MD-22-004
None

Daniel Gossett, Ph.D.

Key Dates

3/4/2022

March 05, 2022