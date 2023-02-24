Innovations for Healthy Living - Improving Minority Health and Eliminating Health Disparities (R43/R44 - Clinical Trial Optional)

This Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) invites eligible United States small business concerns (SBCs) to submit Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant applications that propose to develop a product, process or service for commercialization with the aim of improving minority health and/or reducing and ultimately eliminating health disparities in one or more NIH-defined population groups who experience health disparities. Appropriate technologies should be effective, affordable, and culturally acceptable.



Key Dates

Open Date: 2/24/2023