Advancing HIV service delivery through pharmacies and pharmacists (R21 Clinical Trial Optional)

The purpose of this Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) is to solicit research designed to capacitate, transform, and scale the delivery of HIV testing, prevention, and care services through pharmacists and pharmacies in US and/or global settings. This includes the advancement of training curricula to enable pharmacy students, pharmacists, pharmacies, and pharmacy systems to deliver the spectrum of needed HIV services with ease, equity, and effectiveness.

This NOFO uses the R21 grant mechanism, while RFA-MH-25-185 uses the R01 mechanism. Projects that lack preliminary data or that propose to pilot a novel intervention may be most appropriate for the R21 mechanism. Applications with preliminary data and those proposing large-scale clinical trials or longitudinal analyses should consider using the R01 mechanism.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: RFA-MH-25-186

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contacts: Scientific/Research Contact(s)

Khoa Dinhdang Nguyen, PharmD



Financial/Grants Management Contact(s) Sunshine Wilson





Activity: R21 - Exploratory/Developmental Grant NOTE: The NIDDK does not co-sponsor the NIH Exploratory Developmental Research Grant Program (Parent R21). The NIDDK will continue to accept R21 applications submitted in response to targeted NIDDK solicitations.

Key Dates

Open Date: 7/13/2024