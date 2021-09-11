HEAL Initiative: Advancing Health Equity in Pain Management (R61/R33 Clinical Trial Required)

The purpose of this Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) is to solicit applications to accelerate development, testing and implementation of evidence-based interventionsthat are culturally and linguistically appropriate for NIH-designated health disparity populations[1] (HDPs)to mitigate disparities in provision of care and treatment decisions, reduce susceptibility to chronic pain and improve patient outcomes. Applications are encouraged for studies that utilize evidence-based strategies that mitigate: 1) the effects of bias, stigma and discrimination at multiple levels, and 2) socioeconomic, environmental and other barriers to quality pain assessment, treatment and management are desired outcomes of this initiative. Strategies to increase successful HDP patient engagement and bolster inclusion to enhance better pain management outcomes are also desired.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: RFA-NS-22-002

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: Ziya Kirkali, M.D.; Pamela Love Activity:

Key Dates

Open Date: 11/9/2021