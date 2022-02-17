HEAL Initiative: Discovery and Functional Evaluation of Human Pain-associated Genes and Cells (U19 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The purpose of this funding opportunity announcement is to support research that uses human tissue or cells to generate comprehensive datasets for the discovery and characterization of functional genetic elements, epigenetic signatures, and molecular/cellular pathways that underlie human pain transduction, transmission, and processing. This FOA will support concerted multidisciplinary team science efforts that apply large-scale high-throughput approaches on tissues involved in human pain processing as part of the NIH HEAL Initiatives Program to Reveal and Evaluate Cells-to-gene Information that Specify Intricacies, Origins, and the Nature of Human Pain (PRECISION Human Pain). U19 Centers will operate as a cooperative network to promote collaboration and coordination of research activities. U19 Centers will also coordinate with the U24 HEAL Initiative: Human Pain-associated Genes and Cells Data Coordination and Integration Center in order to curate, harmonize, and integrate datasets generated by this U19 research program.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: RFA-NS-22-018

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: Dana K. Andersen, M.D.; Elizabeth Gutierrez Activity:

Key Dates

Open Date: 2/17/2022