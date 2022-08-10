HEAL Initiative: Development and Validation of Non-Rodent Mammalian Models of Pain(R01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

This funding opportunity announcement (FOA) invites research to develop, characterize, and rigorously validate non-rodent mammalian models of pain, associated outcome measures and/or endpoints that enable translational research for effective pain management. These models are expected to recapitulate molecular, cellular, pathological, behavioral, and/or cognitive aspects of human pain disorders and conditions. Research supported under this FOA is expected to provide well-validated models and measures that facilitate the development of non-opioid analgesic therapeutic interventions with little or no addiction liability.

Key Dates

Open Date: 10/4/2022