Emergency Awards: RADx-RAD Multimodal COVID-19 surveillance methods for high risk clustered populations (R01 Clinical Trial Optional)

NIH is issuing this Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) in response to the declared public health emergency issued by the Secretary, HHS, for 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). This emergency FOA provides an expedited funding mechanism as part of the Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics-Radical (RADx-rad) initiative.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: RFA-OD-20-016

Related Notices or Announcements: NOT-OD-20-144 Program Contact: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases; National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases Activity: R01 - Research Project Grant

Key Dates

Open Date: 8/30/2020

Letter of Intent Due Date: August 30, 2020

Application Due Date: September 30, 2020

No late applications will be accepted for this Funding Opportunity Announcement.

All applications are due by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization. All types of non-AIDS applications allowed for this funding opportunity announcement are due on the listed date(s).

Applicants are encouraged to apply early to allow adequate time to make any corrections to errors found in the application during the submission process by the due date.