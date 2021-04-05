Short Courses on Innovative Methodologies and Approaches in the Behavioral and Social Sciences (R25 - Independent Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The NIH Research Education Program (R25) supports research education activities in the mission areas of the NIH. The overarching goal of this OBSSR R25 program is to support educational activities that complement and/or enhance the training of a workforce to meet the nations biomedical, behavioral and clinical research needs. To accomplish the stated over-arching goal, this FOA will support creative educational activities with a primary focus on Courses for Skills Development.

OBSSR and participating Institutes and Centers will support educational activities that develop cross-cutting methodologies and analytics that are needed to more rapidly advance behavioral and social sciences research (BSSR) and are not already well addressed by existing educational programs widely available to the research community. Methodological domains of focus include but are not limited to innovative data collection methodologies and analytic techniques, analysis and linking of big data, or needed but underused designs to advance research across the translational spectrum. Priority will be given to courses that address an important and cross-cutting educational need, that fill a gap in the field not already well addressed by other opportunities and that include a plan for increased reach and sustainability of the training both during and beyond the funding period. Over the period of support, it is expected that the course will be refined, improved, and sufficiently developed and implemented to extend beyond in-person attendance, and beyond the end of the project period (e.g. videos, slides, course materials).

Key Dates

Open Date: 5/4/2021

Letter of Intent Due Date: May 4, 2021

Application Due Date: June 4, 2021

All applications are due by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization. All types of non-AIDS applications allowed for this funding opportunity announcement are due on the listed date(s).

Applicants are encouraged to apply early to allow adequate time to make any corrections to errors found in the application during the submission process by the due date.