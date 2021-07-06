Emergency Awards: Community-engaged COVID-19 Testing Interventions among Underserved and Vulnerable Populations RADx-UP Phase II (U01 Clinical Trial Optional)

This funding opportunity announcement (FOA) uses an emergency U01 mechanism to support Phase II of the Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics Underserved Populations (RADx-UP) initiative. These two-year Testing Research Projects will (1) expand the scope and reach of RADx-UP testing interventions to reduce COVID-19 disparities among underserved and vulnerable populations and (2) address scientific questions on interventions to increase access and uptake of COVID-19 testing given the increasing availability of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines. The funding for this initiative is provided from the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, 2020.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: RFA-OD-21-008

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: Activity: U01 - Research Project Cooperative Agreement

Key Dates

Open Date: 6/7/2021