Emergency Award: RADx-UP - Social, Ethical, and Behavioral Implications (SEBI) Research on Disparities in COVID-19 Testing among Underserved and Vulnerable Populations (U01 Clinical Trials Optional)

High rates and disparities of COVID-19 infection and mortality continue among underserved and vulnerable populations across the United States. The overarching goal of the Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics for Underserved Populations (RADx-UP) initiative is to understand and ameliorate factors that have placed a disproportionate burden of the pandemic on underserved and/or vulnerable populations, specifically by implementing programs that expand the scope and reach of COVID-19 testing interventions to reduce these disparities. To address barriers to testing and vaccination, social, ethical, and behavioral research is urgently needed to inform related efforts. The purpose of this Phase II RADx-UP Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) is to expand research to understand and address the social, ethical, and behavioral implications (SEBI) of COVID-19 testing interventions among underserved and vulnerable populations. Proposed studies for Phase II are encouraged to move beyond descriptive health disparities research to focus on developing interventions and other actionable solutions in collaboration with community partners and stakeholders. The funding for this initiative is provided from the. American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

Key Dates

Open Date: 6/7/2021