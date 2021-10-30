Advancing Gender Inclusive Excellence (AGIE) Coordinating Center (U54 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The purpose of this funding opportunity announcement (FOA) is to solicit applications for a Coordinating Center (U54) to serve as a resource hub for existing and future Advancing Gender Inclusive Excellence (AGIE) programs. The AGIE Coordinating Center will provide the organizational framework for the management, direction, and overall coordination of all common activities. Specifically, this program is aimed at investigating strategies, approaches, barriers, and interventions to women attaining leadership positions in many areas of science, technology, engineering.

Key Dates

Open Date: 10/30/2021

Letter of Intent Due Date: October 30, 2021

Application Due Date: November 30, 2021

All applications are due by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization. All types of non-AIDS applications allowed for this funding opportunity announcement are due on the listed date(s). Applicants are encouraged to apply early to allow adequate time to make any corrections to errors found in the application during the submission process by the due date.

No late applications will be accepted for this Funding Opportunity Announcement.