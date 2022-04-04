Emergency Awards: RADx-UP - Social, Ethical, and Behavioral Implications (SEBI) Research on Disparities in COVID-19 Testing among Underserved and Vulnerable Populations (U01 Clinical Trial Optional)

The goals of this RADx-UP Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) are to conduct social, ethical, and behavioral implications (SEBI) research to understand and reduce barriers to COVID-19 testing, as well as COVID-19 disparities that arise from barriers to testing among underserved and vulnerable populations. The funding for this initiative is provided from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, PL 117-2.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: RFA-OD-22-005

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: Activity: U01 - Research Project Cooperative Agreement

Key Dates

Open Date: 4/4/2022