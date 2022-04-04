Emergency Award: RADx-UP Community-Engaged Research on Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Testing among Underserved and Vulnerable Populations (U01 Clinical Trial Optional)

The goals of this funding opportunity announcement (FOA) are to implement and rigorously evaluate SARS-CoV-2 rapid testing strategies in communities experiencing COVID-19 health disparities. These two-year Rapid Testing Research Projects will evaluate (1) rapid testing interventions to prevent and control COVID-19 transmission among underserved and vulnerable populations and (2) partnership-driven research to implement and evaluate rapid testing and reduce COVID-19 disparities. The funding for this program is provided from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, PL 117-2.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: RFA-OD-22-006

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: Raquel Greer,Â Â M.D., MHS, FACP; Jenna Norton, Ph.D, M.P.A.; Shavon Artis-Dickerson, Dr.P.H., M.P.H. Activity: U01 - Research Project Cooperative Agreement

Key Dates

Open Date: 4/4/2022