Environmental influences on Child Health Outcomes (ECHO) Laboratory Core (U24) Clinical Trial Not Allowed

The purpose of this Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) is to invite applications for a Laboratory Core for the Environmental influences on Child Health Outcomes (ECHO) program. The ECHO Laboratory Core will provide leadership, project management, and infrastructure for all activities related to ECHO Cohort biospecimens and data generated from biospecimen assays. The main roles of the ECHO Laboratory Core are to: (1) facilitate ECHO Cohort biospecimen collection and processing; (2) manage the ECHO Cohort Biorepository; (3) perform or facilitate a wide range of biospecimen assays to support ECHO Cohort analyses; and (4) coordinate biospecimen information and assay results.

This FOA runs in parallel with companion FOAs that solicit applications for Cohort Study Sites for follow-up of existing ECHO Cohort participants and for recruitment of new pregnant participants (RFA XXXX), for Cohort Study Sites only for follow-up of existing ECHO Cohort participants (RFA XXXX), for Cohort Study Sites only for recruitment of new pregnant participants (RFA XXXX), for an ECHO Coordinating Center (RFA XXXX), for an ECHO Data Analysis Center (RFA XXXX), and for an ECHO Measurement Core (RFA XXXX).



Key Dates

Open Date: 10/21/2022