Open Competition: Environmental influences on Child Health Outcomes (ECHO) Pregnancy Cohort Study Sites. Clinical Trial Not Allowed (UG3/UH3)

This funding opportunity announcement (FOA) invites applications for new ECHO Cohort Study Sites to extend and expand the capacity of the ECHO Cohort to further investigate the roles of a broad range of early exposures from society to biology, including the preconception period, on ECHOs five key child health outcome areaspre-, peri- and postnatal, upper and lower airways, obesity, neurodevelopment, and positive healthamong diverse populations. The objectives of this FOA are to solicit applications to 1) lead collaborative ECHO Cohort science, 2) recruit new pregnant participants from diverse populations, their resulting offspring, and, if available, the conceiving partner, 3) develop and implement the ECHO Cohort Preconception Pilot Study, and 4) implement the ECHO Cohort Data and Biospecimen Collection Protocol using the ECHO Cohort consortiums central data capture system, e.g., REDCap Central. This FOA does not support site-specific analyses and science. This new funding period will be 7 years in duration provided successful performance in the UG3 phase and the UH3 phase.

This FOA runs in parallel with companion FOAs that solicit applications for Cohort Study Sites only for a limited competition of follow-up of existing ECHO Cohort participants (RFA XXXX), for ECHO Cohort Study Sites only for a limited competition of follow-up of existing ECHO Cohort participants AND of recruitment of new pregnant participants, their resulting offspring, and, if available, the conceiving partner (RFA ZZZZ), for an ECHO Coordinating Center (RFA NNNN), for an ECHO Data Analysis Center (RFA NNNN), for an ECHO Measurement Core (RFA NNNN), and for an ECHO Laboratory Core (RFA NNNN).



Open Date: 10/21/2022