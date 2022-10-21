Limited Competition: Environmental influences on Child Health Outcomes (ECHO) Cohort Study Sites for Pediatric Follow Up. Clinical Trial Not Allowed (UG3/UH3)

This funding opportunity announcement (FOA) invites applications to renew current ECHO Cohort Study Sites to extend the capacity of the ECHO Cohort to further investigate the roles of a broad range of early exposures from society to biology on ECHOs five key child health outcome areaspre-, peri- and postnatal, upper and lower airways, obesity, neurodevelopment, and positive healthamong diverse populations. The objectives of this FOA are to solicit applications to 1) lead collaborative ECHO Cohort science, 2) follow up existing ECHO Cohort participants, and 3) implement the ECHO Cohort Data and Biospecimen Collection Protocol using the ECHO Cohort consortiums central data capture system, e.g., REDCap Central. This FOA does not support site-specific analyses and science. Only current ECHO Cohort awardees are eligible to apply. This new funding period will be 7 years in duration provided successful performance in the UG3 phase and the UH3 phase.

This FOA runs in parallel with companion FOAs that solicit applications for Cohort Study Sites for a limited competition of follow-up of existing ECHO Cohort participants AND of recruitment of new pregnant participants, their resulting offspring, and, if available, the conceiving partner (RFA ZZZZ), for ECHO Cohort Study Sites only for an open competition of recruitment of new pregnant participants, their resulting offspring, and, if available, the conceiving partner (RFA YYYY), for an ECHO Coordinating Center (RFANNNN), for an ECHO Data Analysis Center (RFA NNNN), for an ECHO Measurement Core (RFA NNNN), and for an ECHO Laboratory Core (RFA NNNN).



RFA-OD-22-019

Key Dates

Open Date: 10/21/2022