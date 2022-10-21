Environmental influences on Child Health Outcomes (ECHO) Measurement Core (U24) Clinical Trial Not Allowed

This funding opportunity announcement (FOA) invites applications for a Measurement Core for the Environmental influences on Child Health Outcomes (ECHO) program. Working collaboratively with the other members of the ECHO Cohort consortium, the ECHO Cohort Measurement Core will: 1) develop and refine measures for the ECHO Cohort Protocol, including methods to implement the measures; 2) assist all ECHO Cohort Study Sites, Cores, and Centers in implementing and evaluating the ECHO Cohort Protocol which comprises standardized measures at specified study visits; and 3) lead strategic decision-making to incorporate new and revised measures to advance ECHO Cohort science while moderating participant and staff burden.

This FOA runs in parallel with companion FOAs that solicit applications for Cohort Study Sites for follow-up of existing ECHO Cohort participants and for recruitment of new pregnant participants (RFA XXXX), for Cohort Study Sites only for follow-up of existing ECHO Cohort participants (RFA XXXX), for Cohort Study Sites only for recruitment of new pregnant participants (RFA XXXX), for an ECHO Coordinating Center (RFA XXXX), for an ECHO Data Analysis Center (RFA XXXX), and for an ECHO Laboratory Core (RFA XXXX).



Key Dates

Open Date: 10/21/2022