Environmental influences on Child Health Outcomes (ECHO) Coordinating Center (U2C) (Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The purpose of this FOA is to invite applications for a Coordinating Center for the Environmental influences on Child Health Outcomes (ECHO) program. The ECHO Cohort Coordinating Center will provide comprehensive operational leadership and an organizational infrastructure to manage and coordinate all ECHO Cohort activities. The Coordinating Centers main roles are to: 1) Provide oversight and effective project management for all aspects of the ECHO Cohort consortium; 2) Support multiple ECHO Cohort committees and serve as the centralized ECHO Cohort communications center; and 3) Administer the Opportunities and Innovation Fund.

This FOA runs in parallel with companion FOAs that solicit applications for Cohort Study Sites for follow-up of existing ECHO Cohort participants and for recruitment of new pregnant participants (RFA XXXX), for Cohort Study Sites only for follow-up of existing ECHO Cohort participants (RFA XXXX), for Cohort Study Sites only for recruitment of new pregnant participants (RFA XXXX), for an ECHO Data Analysis Center (RFA XXXX), for an ECHO Measurement Core (RFA XXXX), and for an ECHO Laboratory Core (RFA XXXX).



Open Date: 10/21/2022