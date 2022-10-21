Environmental influences on Child Health Outcomes (ECHO) Data Analysis Center (U24) Clinical Trial Not Allowed

This funding opportunity announcement (FOA) invites applications for a Data Analysis Center for the NIH Environmental influences on Child Health Outcomes (ECHO) program. The Data Analysis Center's main roles are to 1) lead, standardize, and integrate ECHO Cohort Protocol data capture, management, and storage through a central data system; 2) provide analytic support and expertise to analysis proposals approved by the ECHO Cohort consortium; and 3) enrich research infrastructure and data science to facilitate broader sharing of ECHO Cohort data and resources with the scientific community.

This FOA runs in parallel with companion FOAs that solicit applications for Cohort Study Sites for follow-up of existing ECHO Cohort participants and for recruitment of new pregnant participants (RFA XXXX), for Cohort Study Sites only for follow-up of existing ECHO Cohort participants (RFA XXXX), for Cohort Study Sites only for recruitment of new pregnant participants (SEE RFA XXXX), for an ECHO Coordinating Center (RFA XXXX), for an ECHO Measurement Core (RFA XXXX), and for an ECHO Laboratory Core (RFA XXXX).



Key Dates

Open Date: 10/21/2022