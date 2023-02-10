Advancing Gender Inclusive Excellence (AGIE) Coordinating Center (U24 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) Office of Research on Women's Health (ORWH), in collaboration with the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), invite applications for an Advancing Gender Inclusive Excellence (AGIE) Coordinating Center (U24 Clinical Trial Not Allowed).

The purpose of the AGIE Coordinating Center will be to provide the organizational framework for the management, direction, and overall coordination of all common activities aimed at investigating strategies, approaches, and interventions enabling, and barriers preventing, women to attain leadership positions in many areas of science, technology, and engineering.



Key Dates

Open Date: 5/1/2023