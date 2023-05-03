Emergency Award: Novel Insights through Cross-Site Analyses of Existing RADx-UP Data (R21 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

This Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) will support analyses of existing RADx-UP data by proposing novel questions related to SARS-CoV-2 testing and health disparities. These projects will explore important questions focused on COVID-19 testing access and uptake, factors affecting testing and related COVID-19 outcomes, and meta-analyses of specific COVID-19 response and intervention approaches within and across populations.

Key Dates

Open Date: 6/2/2023