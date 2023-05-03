Emergency Award: Novel Insights through Cross-Site Analyses of Existing RADx-UP Data (R21 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
This Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) will support analyses of existing RADx-UP data by proposing novel questions related to SARS-CoV-2 testing and health disparities. These projects will explore important questions focused on COVID-19 testing access and uptake, factors affecting testing and related COVID-19 outcomes, and meta-analyses of specific COVID-19 response and intervention approaches within and across populations.
Funding Opportunity Details
Jenna Norton, Ph.D., MPH; Shavon Artis Dickerson, Dr.P.H., M.P.H.; Raquel Greer, M.D., M.H.S.
NOTE: The NIDDK does not co-sponsor the NIH Exploratory Developmental Research Grant Program (Parent R21). The NIDDK will continue to accept R21 applications submitted in response to targeted NIDDK solicitations.
Key Dates
June 2, 2023