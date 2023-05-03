Emergency Award: RADx-UP Dissemination and Implementation (D and I) Research on COVID-19 Testing Interventions among Underserved and Vulnerable Populations (R01 Clinical Trial Optional)

The purpose of this Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) is to support dissemination and implementation (D and I) research focused on increasing access to and uptake of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) testing interventions with the goal of reducing COVID-19 disparities and promoting health equity among underserved and vulnerable populations. This NOFO will support D and I research on how evidence-based practices, interventions, and policies are effectively translated to and used in real-world settings. Projects may evaluate the adoption, adaptation, integration, scale-up, and sustainability of evidence-based interventions, or seek to understand the de-implementation of practices that are ineffective, low-value, or inequitable. Interventions developed through the Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics Underserved Populations (RADx-UP) initiative are encouraged, but not required.

The funding for this program is provided from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, Public Law 117-2.

Key Dates

Open Date: 6/9/2023