Federated Biobanking resource for the Down Syndrome Cohort Study Program (DS-CDP) across the lifespan for the INCLUDE Project (U24 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The purpose of this Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) is to establish an infrastructure to facilitate coordination, collection, management, and dissemination of biospecimen materials to advance clinical research of co-occurring conditions in individuals with Down syndrome. This effort is intended to leverage NIH's investment in the INCLUDE Project, the INCLUDE Data Coordinating Center (DCC), and support for current NIH-funded Down syndrome biospecimen repositories. The Federated Biospecimen Repository will use a cooperative agreement mechanism. In addition, this resource will be a companion to the Down Syndrome Cohort Research Sites (DS-CRS) and the Down Syndrome Clinical Cohort Coordinating Centers (DS-4C) within the Down Syndrome Cohort Development Program (DS-CDP) (for details see: RFA-OD-23-052 and RFA-OD-23-053).

Key Dates

Open Date: 11/15/2023