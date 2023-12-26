Down Syndrome Clinical Cohort Coordinating Center (DS-4C) for the INCLUDE Project (INvestigation of Co-occurring conditions across the Lifespan to Understand Down syndromE) (U54 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
The NIH INvestigation of Co-occurring conditions across the Lifespan to Understand Down syndromE (INCLUDE) Project seeks to improve health and quality-of-life for individuals with Down syndrome. This Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) is soliciting applications for a Down Syndrome Clinical Cohort Coordinating Center (DS-4C) that will be responsible for the overall coordination and outreach for the new INCLUDE Project Down Syndrome Cohort Development Program (DS-CDP), support development of new cohorts of people with Down syndrome, and curate the metadata from the new cohorts. A companion NOFO (RFA-OD-23-052) will support the Cohort Research Sites. A related NOFO (RFA-OD-23-054) will support a Federated Biobanking Resource for the INCLUDE Project.
This NOFO requires a Plan for Enhancing Diverse Perspectives (PEDP), which will be assessed as part of the scientific and technical peer review evaluation. Applications that fail to include a PEDP will be considered incomplete and will be withdrawn.
Applicants are strongly encouraged to read the NOFO instructions carefully and view the available PEDP guidance material.
Funding Opportunity Details
RFA-OD-24-005
Key Dates
12/26/2023
