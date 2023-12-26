Down Syndrome Clinical Cohort Coordinating Center (DS-4C) for the INCLUDE Project (INvestigation of Co-occurring conditions across the Lifespan to Understand Down syndromE) (U54 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The NIH INvestigation of Co-occurring conditions across the Lifespan to Understand Down syndromE (INCLUDE) Project seeks to improve health and quality-of-life for individuals with Down syndrome. This Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) is soliciting applications for a Down Syndrome Clinical Cohort Coordinating Center (DS-4C) that will be responsible for the overall coordination and outreach for the new INCLUDE Project Down Syndrome Cohort Development Program (DS-CDP), support development of new cohorts of people with Down syndrome, and curate the metadata from the new cohorts. A companion NOFO (RFA-OD-23-052) will support the Cohort Research Sites. A related NOFO (RFA-OD-23-054) will support a Federated Biobanking Resource for the INCLUDE Project.

This NOFO requires a Plan for Enhancing Diverse Perspectives (PEDP), which will be assessed as part of the scientific and technical peer review evaluation. Applications that fail to include a PEDP will be considered incomplete and will be withdrawn.

Applicants are strongly encouraged to read the NOFO instructions carefully and view the available PEDP guidance material.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: RFA-OD-24-005

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: Activity: U54 - Specialized Center Cooperative Agreement

Key Dates

Open Date: 12/26/2023