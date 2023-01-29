Small Grants to Enhance the Use of the All of Us Research Programs Data (R03 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The All of Us Research Program (All of Us) within the Office of the Director (OD) encourages investigators to apply for grant applications that will advance research in high-priority mission areas of the Institutes, Centers, and Offices (ICOs) through two companion FOAs (1) one to use standard methods and approaches to analyze currently available data within the All of Us Research Programs Researcher Workbench and (2) one to develop new methods, models, and tools and use them to analyze data in the Researcher Workbench. The new tools will be made broadly available to the scientific community.

This FOA uses the R03 grant mechanism to support data analysis using standard methods, while the companion FOA (link) uses the R21 mechanism for new tool development and application.

Key Dates

Open Date: 1/29/2023