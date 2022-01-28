Emergency Awards: HEAL Initiative- New Innovator Award (DP2 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

NCATS is issuing this FOA in response to the declared public health emergency issued by the Secretary, HHS. Please see Determination that a Public Health Emergency Exists Nationwide as the Result of the Opioid Crisis as renewed in Renewal of the Determination that a Public Health Emergency Exists Nationwide as the Result of the Continued Consequences of the Opioid Crisis.

The Helping End Addiction Long-Term (HEAL) New Innovator Award supports a postdoctoral or newly independent Early Stage Investigator of exceptional creativity who proposes novel, original and insightful research concepts with the potential to produce a major impact, test scientific paradigms, or advance key concepts on broad, important problems in biomedical research related to pain, opioid use disorder (OUD), and/or overdose (OD). Applications proposing unexpected convergence of disciplines, new scientific directions, or the use of novel methodologies are encouraged.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: RFA-TR-22-013

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: Dana K. Andersen, M.D.; Elizabeth Gutierrez Activity: DP2 - NIH Director’s New Innovator Award

Open Date: 1/28/2022