Launching Future Leaders in Global Health (LAUNCH) Research Training Program (D43 Clinical Trial Optional)

The purpose of this program is to provide opportunities for up to six consortia to develop and support global health research training programs that meet the following objectives: (1) provide mentored research training for pre-doctoral and pre-professional degree students and post-doctoral and recent post-professional degree students (trainees) from the U.S. and low- and middle- income countries (LMICs) in global health research at established biomedical and health research institutions and project sites in LMICs, particularly those supported by the NIH; (2) provide training opportunities within broad areas of research relevant to the health priorities of collaborating LMICs and aligned with the scientific priorities across the NIH Institutes and Centers; (3) provide a solid scientific research foundation needed for trainees to rigorously develop and conduct research and effectively communicate research findings with increasing independence, with the goal of enhancing the global health research career potential of the trainees; (4) enhance the participation of individuals from nationally underrepresented backgrounds in biomedical research; and (5) strengthen global health programs at U.S. academic institutions, including minority-serving institutions (MSIs), and help to sustain health research at institutions in LMICs.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: RFA-TW-21-004

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: Activity:

Key Dates

Open Date: 7/20/2021