DSRTP Eligibility Requirements

The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) through the Office of Minority Health Research Coordination invite students to submit their application for the Summer Research Training Program. The overall goal of this 10 week program is to build and sustain a biomedical, behavioral, clinical and social science research pipeline focused on NIDDK mission areas.

The NIDDK Diversity Summer Research Program (DSRTP) is particularly interested in increasing students from backgrounds underrepresented in biomedical research, including individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds, individuals diagnosed with a disability and individuals from underrepresented racial and ethnic groups: African American, Hispanic American, American Indian, Alaska native, Native Hawaiian, and other Pacific Islanders.

Applicants must:

Be an Undergraduate student who have completed at least 1 year at an accredited institution

Have a minimum of 3.0 GPA

Have personal medical/health insurance coverage throughout the duration of the program

Be a U.S. Citizen, or permanent resident status

Reside outside of the Washington-Metropolitan area

NIDDK Staff Contact

Ms. Winnie Martinez