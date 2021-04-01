DSRTP Frequently Asked Questions

What is the purpose of this program?

The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) through the Office of Minority Health Research Coordination invite students to submit their application for the Summer Research Training Program. The overall goal of this 10-week program is to build and sustain a biomedical, behavioral, clinical and social science research pipeline focused on NIDDK mission areas. The NIDDK Diversity Summer Research Program (DSRTP) is particularly interested in increasing students from backgrounds underrepresented in biomedical research, including individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds, individuals diagnosed with a disability and individuals from underrepresented racial and ethnic groups: African American, Hispanic American, American Indian, Alaska native, Native Hawaiian, and other Pacific Islanders.

Where are these training opportunities located?

These traineeships are available only in the intramural laboratories of the NIH, in Bethesda, Maryland and Phoenix, AZ.

Is this a paid internship?

Yes, students who are selected receive a monthly stipend that is based on education level and experience.

Small stipend supplement may be provided to cover cost of living expenses in Maryland and Arizona.

Is travel expenses included?

Yes, all students are required to make their own travel through our travel agency. Scientific Consultant Group (SCG) will be contacting students regrading travel arrangements. The NIDDK/DSRTP Program will provide up to $700 to assist with travel expenses so students will not be required to pay for airline tickets.

If students choose to use another travel agency you will NOT be reimburse for your airline ticket.

Is summer housing provided by the NIH?

The NIH is unable to provide housing for summer interns. We can offer some information that may help you in finding a place to live. However, any information we provide is just that; it does not constitute advice, nor are we endorsing or approving any companies or services.

Many different hotels and apartments are close to NIH, on an NIH shuttle route, or within walking distance of metro stations, see NIH Clinical Center Visitor website: Hotels and Motels. Previous DSRTP students have stayed at the Monterey Apartment, see NIH CC list for information.

The Moving Guide prepared by the NIH Office of Intramural Training & Education, provides additional suggests for temporary/short term housing.

What are the start and end dates for the program?

Students selected for the program usually begin work between the first week of June through mid-August. The minimum time commitment is ten weeks, 40 hours a week.

Are vacations permitted?

No, vacations are not permitted during the 10-week research experience. All vacations must be taken before or after the program start and end dates.

Can I take classes or work in the evenings during my research experience if it does not interfere with my time or my research?

No, students are expected to conduct research full-time (equivalent to 40 hours per week) in a supervised laboratory or clinical facility.