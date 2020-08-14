NIDDK COVID-19 Research Response

The NIDDK is doing what we can to lessen the effects of COVID-19 on our research community while seeking to understand the causes of health disparities for diseases within our mission— including how those diseases may contribute to COVID-19 outcome disparities. We also seek ways to foster and support diversity amongst our researchers and trainees.

Watch NIDDK Director, Dr. Griffin P. Rodgers, address some of the steps NIH and NIDDK are taking to support and re-start research activities in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and hear how we are listening during these unprecedented times.

NIDDK COVID-19/SARS-CoV-2 Funding Opportunities

NIDDK is sponsoring and participating in various funding opportunities related to COVID-19/SARS-CoV-2. If there is an opportunity you would like to apply for or have questions about, please contact your assigned NIDDK program director. If you do not have a program director, please visit the Research Programs and Contacts page and contact the individual whose research area most closely matches yours.

RFA-DK-20-021 Mechanistic Studies of the Interaction between SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 and Diseases and Organ Systems of Interest to NIDDK (R01 Clinical Trial Optional)

NOT-OD-20-120 Notice of Special Interest (NOSI): Emergency Competitive Revisions for Community-Engaged Research on COVID-19 Testing among Underserved and/or Vulnerable Populations

NOT-OD-20-119 Notice of Special Interest (NOSI): Emergency Competitive Revisions for Social, Ethical, and Behavioral Implications (SEBI) Research on COVID-19 Testing among Underserved and/or Vulnerable Populations

NOT-OD-20-129 Notice of Special Interest (NOSI) regarding the Availability of Urgent Competitive Revisions and Administrative Supplements for Research on Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Individuals with Down Syndrome for the INCLUDE Project

NOT-MH-20-053 Notice of Special Interest (NOSI): Digital Healthcare Interventions to Address the Secondary Health Effects Related to Social, Behavioral, and Economic Impact of COVID-19

PAR-20-237 Community Interventions to Address the Consequences of the COVID-19 Pandemic among Health Disparity and Vulnerable Populations (R01- Clinical Trial Optional)

NOT-MD-20-022 Notice of Special Interest (NOSI): Competitive and Administrative Supplements for Community Interventions to Reduce the Impact of COVID-19 on Health Disparity and Other Vulnerable Populations

NOT-OD-20-097 Notice of Special Interest (NOSI) regarding the Availability of Administrative Supplements and Urgent Competitive Revisions for Research on the 2019 Novel Coronavirus and the Behavioral and Social Sciences

NIDDK Intramural COVID-19/SARS-CoV-2-related Highlights

Across NIH, including NIDDK, people are working hard to better understand, treat, and stop COVID-19/SARS-CoV-2 and its spread. Many NIDDK intramural scientists in Bethesda, MD and in Phoenix, AZ have turned their expertise to combating the pandemic through research.

Published Articles

The airborne lifetime of small speech droplets and their potential importance in SARSCoV- 2 transmission

Researchers found that loud speaking generates hundreds of droplets, in addition to many thousands of micro-droplets per second. In a closed, stationary air environment, droplets disappeared consistently in approximately 12 minutes.

Clinical Care

Several staff members from the NIDDK Phoenix Epidemiology and Clinical Research Branch have volunteered to provide clinical care, including for COVID-19 patients, and have implemented surge preparations at the Phoenix Indian Medical Center.