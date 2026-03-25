Accelerating the Translation of Cell Therapy for Type 1 Diabetes

Event Details

Event Details Agenda

Event Details

See Important Visitor Information below regarding an earlier registration deadline for foreign visitors.

Purpose

This public workshop aims to bring together relevant stakeholders to discuss best practices and recommendations to foster the translation of the next generation of cell replacement therapies for type 1 diabetes (T1D). The meeting will include panel discussions and presentations of lessons learned on challenges and strategies specific to the clinical, nonclinical and manufacturing/quality needs to advance future T1D cell replacement therapies.

Registration Deadline

September 14, 2026

Important Visitor Information

Due to recent changes to the campus access policy, participants who do not have U.S. Citizenship or Lawful Permanent Resident (Green Card holder) status will need to complete the VisitNIH pre-registration process at least 30 days but no more than 60 days before the start of the event. To avoid missing this deadline, please register for the workshop using the link above as soon as possible and indicate your status. If VisitNIH pre-registration is required, a staff member will reach out to help you through the process.