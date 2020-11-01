  1. Home
Funding Process

NIDDK follows the NIH funding process with some variations for specific funding mechanisms. Prior to submitting an NIDDK grant application, you are encouraged to speak with a NIDDK scientific or research training program director in your area of research. Once you have been awarded a grant, view NIDDK and NIH’s resources on successful grants management.

