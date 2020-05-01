NIDDK Frequently Asked Questions

Some of the most common questions about the NIDDK are answered below.

General Information

What is NIDDK?

The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) is part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the nation’s medical research agency. We conduct and support biomedical research, disseminating research findings and health information to the public, and are part of the U.S. government under the Department of Health and Human Services.

Where is NIDDK?

NIDDK offices and labs are located on and near the NIH campus in Bethesda, MD.

The NIDDK's Phoenix Epidemiology and Clinical Research Branch is located in Arizona.

View our Visit Us page for our address and links to maps and information for visitors.

How is NIDDK funded?

The NIDDK, like the rest of the NIH, receives federal funding from congressional appropriations. Each year, the NIDDK submits written testimony to the congressional appropriations subcommittee outlining current and future research plans.

Contact Inquiries

Can I get on your mailing list for news releases?

You can subscribe to the National Institutes of Health email list to receive the NIDDK’s news releases. In addition, the NIDDK’s news page links to statistics, background information about diseases, a media library, and other resources.

How do I apply for a summer position in a lab at the NIH?

Information about summer internships and research and training opportunities at the NIH is provided by the NIH Office of Education. Information about training opportunities in NIDDK labs is available on our Training & Employment page.

Donating to NIDDK

Can I make a donation to the NIDDK?

The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), of the National Institutes of Health, is a Federal Government research agency funded by Congressional appropriations. However, NIDDK is also authorized by the U.S. Congress to accept donations and bequests to support its mission. We do not solicit funds or participate in fundraising activities. Gifts must be entirely voluntary.

A gift will be considered “conditional” if the donor restricts its purpose to support research on a specific disease or a specific research study, project, or conference; to support activities of an NIDDK employee identified by name or organizational title; for specifically identified functions, such as observances, ceremonies, particular public information or health promotion campaigns, community outreach activities; or purchase of a specific item or types of equipment, or other specific uses. A gift will be considered “unconditional” if it is made to or for the NIDDK for general purposes without further specification as to its purpose or manner of use. “Unconditional” donations will be merged into a general account to be used at the discretion of the NIDDK Director to support any type of research or activity related to NIDDK’s mission.

A contribution can be made to NIDDK by sending a check or money order payable to "The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases" addressed to:

National Institutes of Health

National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases

Office of Financial Management and Analysis

9000 Rockville Pike, MSC 2560

Building 31, Room 9A34

Bethesda, MD 20892

A letter should be sent along with the check or money order indicating that the donation is to be used for research and related activities at NIDDK. If a contribution is to be made as a memorial, please indicate the name of the deceased as well as a name and address of the individual to whom an acknowledgment can be sent. All donors are acknowledged.

If you are considering a bequest in a will, the will should show the address of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases to avoid confusion about your intentions. Again, the will should indicate that the bequest is to be used to support the research and related activities of National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. In the absence of the will specifying the NIDDK, bequests to benefit research related to diabetes, kidneys, endocrinology, digestive diseases, nutrition, or any of the named diseases within the NIDDK mission may also be accepted as a gift.

The decision whether to accept any gift is a discretionary administrative decision, based upon program needs and public policy considerations. Most gifts are accepted when they will be beneficial to NIDDK, as long as any conditions of the gift are not illegal, contrary to public policy, or burdensome and the gift will not create a real or apparent conflict of interest, as could occur when a gift is offered by an organization with which NIDDK has financial dealings.

NIDDK is a Federal Agency of the United States Government and is recognized by the Internal Revenue Service as tax-exempt under 26 U.S.C. 501(c)(3). Contributions to the NIDDK are tax-deductible pursuant to 26 U.S.C 170. Potential donors should, however, consult with their tax advisors.

Questions?

If you have any further questions, please write to the address above or call the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, Office of Financial Management and Analysis at (301) 594-8842.