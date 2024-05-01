Offices & Divisions

U.S. flag

Griffin Rodgers, Director, NIDDK
Gregory Germino, Deputy Director, NIDDK
Office of the Director
Provides scientific and administrative leadership for the Institute
William Cefalu, Director of the Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Metabolic Disease
Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Metabolic Diseases
Provides research funding and support for basic and clinical research and research training
Stephen James, Director, Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition
Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition
Provides research funding and support for basic and clinical research and research training
Robert Star, Director, Division of Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Diseases
Division of Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Diseases
Provides research funding and support for basic and clinical research and research training
Camille Hoover, Executive Office
Executive Office
Leads administrative management of the Institute including budget, policy, ethics, and technology offices
Michael Krause, Scientific Director, Division of Intramural Research
Division of Intramural Research
Conducts basic, clinical, and translational research; provides research training opportunities from high school to postdoctorate level
Division of Extramural Activities
Manages grant and contract review and administrative grants management; supports National Diabetes & Digestive and Kidney Diseases Advisory Council
Susan Yanovski, Co-Director, Office of Obesity Research
Maren Laughlin, Acting Co-Director, Office of Obesity Research
Office of Obesity Research
Coordinates obesity-related research within NIDDK and NIH
Chuck Niebylski, Director, Technology Advancement Office
Technology Advancement Office
Facilitates research collaborations and the exchange of research materials between NIDDK and the global scientific community
 
Office of Minority Health Research Coordination
Develops collaborations in health disparities research and supports the recruitment and training of diverse biomedical investigators
Office of Scientific Program and Policy Analysis
Supports the development of scientific reports and briefing materials; patient and professional organization and Congressional inquiry response
Kathy Kranzfelder, Director, Office of Communications and Public Liaison
Office of Communications and Public Liaison
Supports public affairs activities, media inquiries, health information and education programs, and public inquiry response
Last Reviewed May 2024