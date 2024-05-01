Offices & Divisions

Provides scientific and administrative leadership for the Institute

Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Metabolic Diseases Provides research funding and support for basic and clinical research and research training

Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition Provides research funding and support for basic and clinical research and research training

Division of Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Diseases Provides research funding and support for basic and clinical research and research training

Executive Office Leads administrative management of the Institute including budget, policy, ethics, and technology offices

Division of Intramural Research Conducts basic, clinical, and translational research; provides research training opportunities from high school to postdoctorate level