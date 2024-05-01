Offices & Divisions
Provides scientific and administrative leadership for the Institute
Provides research funding and support for basic and clinical research and research training
Provides research funding and support for basic and clinical research and research training
Provides research funding and support for basic and clinical research and research training
Leads administrative management of the Institute including budget, policy, ethics, and technology offices
Conducts basic, clinical, and translational research; provides research training opportunities from high school to postdoctorate level
Manages grant and contract review and administrative grants management; supports National Diabetes & Digestive and Kidney Diseases Advisory Council
Coordinates obesity-related research within NIDDK and NIH
Facilitates research collaborations and the exchange of research materials between NIDDK and the global scientific community
Develops collaborations in health disparities research and supports the recruitment and training of diverse biomedical investigators
Supports the development of scientific reports and briefing materials; patient and professional organization and Congressional inquiry response
Supports public affairs activities, media inquiries, health information and education programs, and public inquiry response
Last Reviewed May 2024