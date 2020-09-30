Research and Funding
NIDDK conducts and supports innovative and pivotal basic, clinical, and translational research while fostering research training and mentoring opportunities to create new knowledge and improve health.
Current Funding Opportunities
Open Funding Opportunity Announcements (FOAs) including RFAs and PAs with NIDDK contacts.
Research Programs & Contacts
Learn about research goals and speak to someone about opportunities in your research area. NIDDK research funding programs and centers are organized by disease area.
Human Subjects Research
NIDDK provides funding for pivotal clinical research, from preliminary clinical feasibility to large multi-center studies.
Research Resources
Access NIDDK-supported data sets, protocols, and services including technology transfer.
Additional Research Programs
Research Training
NIDDK supports the training and career development of medical and graduate students, postdoctoral fellows, and physician scientists through institutional and individual grants.
Diversity
Diversity Programs
The NIDDK offers and participates in a variety of opportunities for trainees and researchers from communities underrepresented in the biomedical research enterprise. These opportunities include travel and scholarship awards, research supplements, small clinical grants, high school and undergraduate programs, and a network of minority health research investigators.
Small Business
Small Business Programs
NIDDK participates in the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs. These programs support innovative research conducted by small businesses that has the potential for commercialization.
Translational Research
NIDDK provides funding opportunities and resources to encourage translation of basic discoveries into novel therapeutics.
Meetings & Workshops
Webinar