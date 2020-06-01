NIDDK conducts biomedical research and training at its laboratories and clinical facilities in Bethesda, Maryland, and Phoenix, Arizona. Our work encompasses diabetes, endocrine and metabolic diseases—including liver disease and nutrition—obesity, and kidney, urologic, and hematologic diseases.

Many of the scientists within NIDDK's Intramural Research Program (IRP) have achieved international recognition as highly productive and innovative researchers. Many trainees are now prominent faculty members at leading universities throughout the world. Several have received Nobel prizes and other prestigious awards.