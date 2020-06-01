Research at NIDDK
Curiosity, collaboration, and innovation to improve public health and train the next generation of researchers
NIDDK conducts biomedical research and training at its laboratories and clinical facilities in Bethesda, Maryland, and Phoenix, Arizona. Our work encompasses diabetes, endocrine and metabolic diseases—including liver disease and nutrition—obesity, and kidney, urologic, and hematologic diseases.
Many of the scientists within NIDDK's Intramural Research Program (IRP) have achieved international recognition as highly productive and innovative researchers. Many trainees are now prominent faculty members at leading universities throughout the world. Several have received Nobel prizes and other prestigious awards.
Laboratories, Branches, and Sections
Laboratories focus on basic scientific research, while branches focus on clinical and translational research. Laboratories and branches are made up of sections that are devoted to independent research aims.View Labs, Branches, & Sections
Faculty (Principal Investigators)
Each lab, branch, or section is led by a faculty member.View Faculty
Training & Employment
Opportunities for research training are as diverse as the research conducted within the intramural program.Learn about Training & Employment Opportunities
Cores & Support Services
Cores provide centralized scientific support services to NIDDK laboratories and branches.Learn about NIDDK Cores & Support Services
Technology Advancement & Transfer
Access to NIDDK materials and inventions. Research and clinical trial collaboration.Learn about Technology Advancement & Transfer
Laboratory & Branch Chiefs
Laboratories and Chiefs (basic science focus)
-
Biochemistry & Genetics
Reed B. Wickner, M.D., NIH Distinguished Investigator
-
Biological Modeling
Arthur Sherman, Ph.D.
-
Bioorganic Chemistry
Carole A. Bewley, Ph.D.
-
Cell & Molecular Biology
John A. Hanover, Ph.D.
-
Cellular & Developmental Biology
Jurrien Dean, M.D., NIH Distinguished Investigator
-
Chemical Physics
William A. Eaton, M.D., Ph.D., NIH Distinguished Investigator
-
Endocrinology and Receptor Biology
Marvin C. Gershengorn, M.D.
-
Molecular Biology
Susan K. Buchanan, Ph.D.
Branches and Chiefs (clinical research focus)
-
Diabetes, Endocrinology, & Obesity
Marc L. Reitman, M.D., Ph.D.
-
Digestive Disease
Stephen A. Wank, M.D.
-
Genetics & Biochemistry
Rafael Daniel Camerini-Otero, M.D., Ph.D.
-
Kidney Diseases
James E. Balow, M.D.
-
Liver Diseases
T. Jake Liang, M.D., NIH Distinguished Investigator
-
Metabolic Diseases
Lee S. Weinstein, M.D.
-
Molecular & Clinical Hematology
Griffin P. Rodgers, M.D., M.A.C.P.
-
Molecular Medicine
Alan Neil Schechter, M.D.
-
Phoenix Epidemiology & Clinical Research
Clifton Bogardus III, M.D.