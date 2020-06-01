  1. Home
  2. Research and Funding
  3. Research at NIDDK

Research at NIDDK

Division of Intramural Research

Curiosity, collaboration, and innovation to improve public health and train the next generation of researchers

Michael Krause, Scientific Director, Division of Intramural Research Michael W. Krause, Ph.D.
Scientific Director
James Balow, Clinical Director, Division of Intramural Research James E. Balow, M.D.
Clinical Director

NIDDK conducts biomedical research and training at its laboratories and clinical facilities in Bethesda, Maryland, and Phoenix, Arizona. Our work encompasses diabetes, endocrine and metabolic diseases—including liver disease and nutrition—obesity, and kidney, urologic, and hematologic diseases.

Many of the scientists within NIDDK's Intramural Research Program (IRP) have achieved international recognition as highly productive and innovative researchers. Many trainees are now prominent faculty members at leading universities throughout the world. Several have received Nobel prizes and other prestigious awards.

Laboratories, Branches, and Sections

Laboratories focus on basic scientific research, while branches focus on clinical and translational research. Laboratories and branches are made up of sections that are devoted to independent research aims.

View Labs, Branches, & Sections

Faculty (Principal Investigators)

Each lab, branch, or section is led by a faculty member.

View Faculty

Training & Employment

Opportunities for research training are as diverse as the research conducted within the intramural program.

Learn about Training & Employment Opportunities

Cores & Support Services

Gloved hands holding a laboratory test result

Cores provide centralized scientific support services to NIDDK laboratories and branches.

Learn about NIDDK Cores & Support Services

Technology Advancement & Transfer

Five professionals with one holding a model of a molecule

Access to NIDDK materials and inventions. Research and clinical trial collaboration.

Learn about Technology Advancement & Transfer

Laboratory & Branch Chiefs