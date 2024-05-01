Research Areas
NIDDK supports research and research training at universities and other institutions across the country, conducts research in NIDDK laboratories, coordinates and plans research through meetings and strategic reports, and accelerates research by providing data and samples from NIDDK-funded studies. NIDDK also explains research findings and provides science-based information to patients and their families, health professionals, and the public.
Diabetes
Research on the causes, progression, and complications of diabetes as well as strategies for prevention and treatment.
Digestive Diseases
Research on digestive diseases and disorders that affect the gastrointestinal (GI) tract, gallbladder, and pancreas.
Endocrine Diseases & Metabolic Diseases
Research on endocrine and metabolic diseases that span a range of conditions, including hypothyroidism and cystic fibrosis.
Hematologic Diseases
Research on disorders of the blood and blood-forming organs from developing drugs for sickle cell anemia to understanding the function of blood cells.
Kidney Disease
Research on the causes of kidney disease as well as strategies to prevent or halt progression of kidney disease.
Liver Disease
Research to identify liver disease early, preserve liver function, and develop new treatment options.
Urologic Diseases
Research on the normal and abnormal development, structure, function, and injury repair of the urinary tract and reproductive organs.
Research Centers
NIDDK awards grants to research institutions to provide support for long-term multidisciplinary programs of medical research.