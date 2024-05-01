Research Areas

U.S. flag

NIDDK supports research and research training at universities and other institutions across the country, conducts research in NIDDK laboratories, coordinates and plans research through meetings and strategic reports, and accelerates research by providing data and samples from NIDDK-funded studies. NIDDK also explains research findings and provides science-based information to patients and their families, health professionals, and the public.

Diabetes

Research on the causes, progression, and complications of diabetes as well as strategies for prevention and treatment.

Digestive Diseases

Research on digestive diseases and disorders that affect the gastrointestinal (GI) tract, gallbladder, and pancreas.

Endocrine Disease & Metabolic Disease

Research on endocrine and metabolic diseases that span a range of conditions, including hypothyroidism and cystic fibrosis.

Hematologic Disease

Research on disorders of the blood and blood-forming organs from developing drugs for sickle cell anemia to understanding the function of blood cells.

Kidney Disease

Research on the causes of kidney disease as well as strategies to prevent or halt progression of kidney disease.

Liver Disease

Research to identify liver disease early, preserve liver function, and develop new treatment options.

Nutrition

Research on nutrition and related disorders that may affect the absorption of nutrients, physical function, and metabolism.

Obesity

Research on the causes and consequences of obesity, approaches to prevention, and treatment strategies.

Urologic Disease

Research on the normal and abnormal development, structure, function, and injury repair of the urinary tract and reproductive organs.

Research Centers

NIDDK awards grants to research institutions to provide support for long-term multidisciplinary programs of medical research.

Last Reviewed May 2024