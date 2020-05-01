  1. Home
The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) is based at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland. Other NIDDK offices are located in Phoenix, Arizona. Please contact the person you are visiting to verify your destination.

Bethesda, Maryland

NIH Headquarters

The Visitor Information page on the main NIH website provides maps, directions, shuttle schedules, and parking information. When visiting this location, we encourage you to use public transportation and to leave extra time for NIH security. The NIDDK has offices and labs in multiple buildings on campus, including the NIH Clinical Center.

Address:
9000 Rockville Pike
Bethesda, MD 20892

Democracy Plaza Two

Democracy Plaza Two can be accessed by car or with the Rockledge Shuttle from NIH Headquarters.

Address:
6707 Democracy Boulevard
Bethesda, MD 20892

Phoenix, Arizona

Obesity and Diabetes Clinical Research Section, Phoenix Epidemiology and Clinical Research Branch, NIDDK Division of Intramural Research

An entire floor of the Phoenix Indian Medical Center is dedicated to research conducted by the NIDDK.

Address:
Phoenix Indian Medical Center
4212 North 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016

Diabetes Epidemiology and Clinical Research Section, Phoenix Epidemiology and Clinical Research Branch, NIDDK Division of Intramural Research

Address:
1550 E. Indian School Road
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Diabetes Molecular Genetics Section, Phoenix Epidemiology and Clinical Research Branch, NIDDK Division of Intramural Research

Address:
445 N. 5th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85004

