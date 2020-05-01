Visit Us
The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) is based at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland. Other NIDDK offices are located in Phoenix, Arizona. Please contact the person you are visiting to verify your destination.
Bethesda, Maryland
NIH Headquarters
The Visitor Information page on the main NIH website provides maps, directions, shuttle schedules, and parking information. When visiting this location, we encourage you to use public transportation and to leave extra time for NIH security. The NIDDK has offices and labs in multiple buildings on campus, including the NIH Clinical Center.
Address:
9000 Rockville Pike
Bethesda, MD 20892
Democracy Plaza Two
Democracy Plaza Two can be accessed by car or with the Rockledge Shuttle from NIH Headquarters.
Address:
6707 Democracy Boulevard
Bethesda, MD 20892
Phoenix, Arizona
Obesity and Diabetes Clinical Research Section, Phoenix Epidemiology and Clinical Research Branch, NIDDK Division of Intramural Research
An entire floor of the Phoenix Indian Medical Center is dedicated to research conducted by the NIDDK.
Address:
Phoenix Indian Medical Center
4212 North 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Diabetes Epidemiology and Clinical Research Section, Phoenix Epidemiology and Clinical Research Branch, NIDDK Division of Intramural Research
Address:
1550 E. Indian School Road
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Diabetes Molecular Genetics Section, Phoenix Epidemiology and Clinical Research Branch, NIDDK Division of Intramural Research
Address:
445 N. 5th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85004