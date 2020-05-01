The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) is based at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland. Other NIDDK offices are located in Phoenix, Arizona. Please contact the person you are visiting to verify your destination.

Bethesda, Maryland

NIH Headquarters

The Visitor Information page on the main NIH website provides maps, directions, shuttle schedules, and parking information. When visiting this location, we encourage you to use public transportation and to leave extra time for NIH security. The NIDDK has offices and labs in multiple buildings on campus, including the NIH Clinical Center.

Address:

9000 Rockville Pike

Bethesda, MD 20892

Map It

Democracy Plaza Two

Democracy Plaza Two can be accessed by car or with the Rockledge Shuttle from NIH Headquarters.

Address:

6707 Democracy Boulevard

Bethesda, MD 20892

Map It

Phoenix, Arizona

An entire floor of the Phoenix Indian Medical Center is dedicated to research conducted by the NIDDK.

Address:

Phoenix Indian Medical Center

4212 North 16th Street

Phoenix, AZ 85016

Map It

Address:

1550 E. Indian School Road

Phoenix, AZ 85014

Map It

Address:

445 N. 5th Street

Phoenix, AZ 85004

Map It