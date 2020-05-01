Website Accessibility Information

The websites at the National Institute of Diabetes & Digestive & Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) are currently being modified so that they may be accessible to all users, and compatible with screen readers and other assistive technologies in order to comply with the Section 508 standards. This is an on-going process. It is possible that you may encounter problems when accessing certain pages. If this is the case and you would like additional help accessing or understanding information on any NIDDK webpage, please Contact Us.

Notice to Limited English Proficient Individuals

NIH is renewing its commitment to providing meaningful access to its programs and activities for people with limited English proficiency (LEP). In accordance with Executive Order 13166, “Improving Access to Services for Persons with Limited English Proficiency,” the information translated on the nih.gov website and on the websites of its Institutes and Centers is free of charge to the public. If you need more information about available resources in your language or in another language, please Contact Us.

