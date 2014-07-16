Current Funding Opportunities

  1. Home
  1. PA-21-048

    Ruth L. Kirschstein National Research Service Award (NRSA) Individual Postdoctoral Fellowship (Parent F32)

    Summary
  2. PA-21-049

    Ruth L. Kirschstein National Research Service Award (NRSA) Individual Fellowship for Students at Institutions with NIH-Funded Institutional Predoctoral Dual-Degree Training Programs (Parent F30)

    Summary
  3. PA-21-050

    Ruth L. Kirschstein National Research Service Award (NRSA) Individual Fellowship for Students at Institutions Without NIH-Funded Institutional Predoctoral Dual-Degree Training Programs (Parent F30)

    Summary
  4. PA-21-051

    Ruth L. Kirschstein National Research Service Award (NRSA) Individual Predoctoral Fellowship (Parent F31)

    Summary
  5. NOT-NS-20-107

    Notice of Special Interest to Encourage Eligible NIH HEAL Initiative Awardees to Apply for PA-20-222: Research Supplements to Promote Diversity in Health-Related Research (Admin Supp - Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

    Summary
  6. PAR-21-034

    NIDDK Education Program Grants (R25 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

    Summary
  7. RFA-DK-20-020

    NIDDK Research Education Program Utilizing Stimulating Peripheral Activity to Relieve Conditions (SPARC) - Generated Resources (R25 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

    Summary
  8. PA-20-272

    Administrative Supplements to Existing NIH Grants and Cooperative Agreements (Parent Admin Supp Clinical Trial Optional)

    Summary
  9. PA-20-275

    Successor-in-Interest (Type 6 Parent Clinical Trial Optional)

    Summary
  10. RFA-DK-20-504

    Limited Competition for the Continuation of Clinical Centers to Investigate the Pathogenesis, Etiology, and Treatment of Gastroparesis through the NIDDK Gastroparesis Consortium (U01 Clinical Trial Optional)

    Summary
  11. RFA-DK-20-505

    Limited Competition for the Continuation of the Scientific Data Research Center (SDRC) for the NIDDK Gastroparesis Consortium (U24 Clinical Trial Optional)

    Summary
  12. RFA-DK-20-509

    Limited Competition for Continuation of the Integrated Islet Distribution Program (U24 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

    Summary
  13. RFA-NS-21-010

    HEAL Initiative: Non-addictive Analgesic Therapeutics Development [Small Molecules and Biologics] to Treat Pain (UG3/UH3 Clinical Trial Optional)

    Summary
  14. RFA-DK-20-506

    Limited Competition for the Continuation of the Urinary Stone Disease Research Network (USDRN) Clinical Centers (U01 Clinical Trial Required)

    Summary
  15. RFA-DK-20-507

    Limited Competition for the Continuation of the Urinary Stone Disease Research Network (USDRN) Scientific Data Research Center (U24 Clinical Trial Required)

    Summary
  16. NOT-AG-20-034

    Notice of Special Interest: Alzheimers-focused administrative supplements for NIH grants that are not focused on Alzheimers disease

    Summary
  17. RFA-DK-20-023

    Toward ElucidAting MechanismS Contributing to HIV Reservoirs in NIDDK-relevant Tissues (Cure TEAMS) (R01 Clinical Trial Optional)

    Summary
  18. RFA-DK-20-022

    Toward ElucidAting MechanismS of HIV Pathogenesis within the Mission of the NIDDK (Pathogenesis TEAMS) (R01 Clinical Trial Optional)

    Summary
  19. NOT-DK-20-040

    Notice of Special Interest: Administrative Supplements to Support Emerging Physician-Scientists to Develop Research Expertise in Diabetes, Endocrinology and Metabolic Diseases

    Summary
  20. RFA-DK-20-003

    Liver Cirrhosis Network: Clinical Research Centers (U01 Clinical Trial Required)

    Summary
  21. RFA-DK-20-004

    Liver Cirrhosis Network: Scientific and Data Coordination Center (U24 Clinical Trial Optional)

    Summary
  22. RFA-OD-20-016

    Emergency Awards: RADx-RAD Multimodal COVID-19 surveillance methods for high risk clustered populations (R01 Clinical Trial Optional)

    Summary
  23. RFA-OD-20-019

    Emergency Awards: RADx-rad Data Coordination Center (DCC) (U24 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

    Summary
  24. PA-20-252

    Validation Studies of Analytical Methods for Dietary Supplement Constituents (Admin Supp - Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

    Summary
  25. RFA-DK-20-024

    NIDDK Catalyst Award (DP1 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

    Summary
  26. RFA-DK-20-017

    Chronic Kidney Diseases of UnceRtain Etiology (CKDu) in Agricultural Communities (CURE) Research Consortium - Field Epidemiology Sites (U01 - Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

    Summary
  27. RFA-DK-20-018

    Chronic Kidney Diseases of UnceRtain Etiology (CKDu) in Agricultural Communities (CURE) Research Consortium Renal Science Core (U01 - Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

    Summary
  28. RFA-DK-20-019

    Chronic Kidney Diseases of UnceRtain Etiology (CKDu) in Agricultural Communities (CURE) Research Consortium - Scientific Data Coordinating Center (SDCC) (U24 - Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

    Summary
  29. NOT-DK-20-036

    Notice of Special Interest (NOSI): Improving Methods to Assess Body Composition in Infants and Young Children

    Summary
  30. PA-20-260

    PHS 2020-2 Omnibus Solicitation of the NIH, CDC and FDA for Small Business Innovation Research Grant Applications (Parent SBIR [R43/R44] Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

    Summary
  31. PA-20-262

    PHS 2020-2 Omnibus Solicitation of the NIH, CDC, and FDA for Small Business Innovation Research Grant Applications (Parent SBIR [R43/R44] Clinical Trial Required)

    Summary
  32. PA-20-265

    PHS 2020-2 Omnibus Solicitation of the NIH for Small Business Technology Transfer Grant Applications (Parent STTR [R41/R42] Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

    Summary
  33. NOT-DK-20-035

    Notice of Special Interest (NOSI): Obesity Policy Evaluation Research (R01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

    Summary
  34. PAR-20-128

    SBIR/STTR Commercialization Readiness Pilot (CRP) Program Technical Assistance (SB1, Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

    Summary
  35. PAR-20-129

    SBIR/STTR Commercialization Readiness Pilot (CRP) Program Technical Assistance and Late Stage Development (SB1, Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

    Summary
  36. RFA-DK-20-021

    Mechanistic Studies of the Interaction between SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 and Diseases and Organ Systems of Interest to NIDDK (R01 Clinical Trial Optional)

    Summary
  37. RFA-DK-20-011

    Caring for OutPatiEnts after Acute Kidney Injury (COPE-AKI) Clinical Centers (U01 Clinical Trial Required)

    Summary
  38. RFA-DK-20-012

    Caring for OutPatiEnts after Acute Kidney Injury (COPE-AKI) Scientific and Data Research Center (U01 Clinical Trial Required)

    Summary
  39. PA-20-251

    Ruth L. Kirschstein National Research Service Award (NRSA) Individual Predoctoral Fellowship to Promote Diversity in Health-Related Research (Parent F31-Diversity)

    Summary
  40. RFA-DK-20-005

    Biomarkers of Dietary Intake and Exposure (U2C Clinical Trial Required)

    Summary
  41. RFA-DK-20-007

    Biomarkers of Dietary Intake and Exposure Coordinating Center (U24 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

    Summary
  42. RFA-DK-20-016

    Continuation of the Human Pancreas Analysis Program (HPAP) for Type 1 Diabetes (HPAP-T1D) (U01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

    Summary
  43. PA-20-248

    Ruth L. Kirschstein National Research Service Award (NRSA) Individual Fellowship for Students at Institutions with NIH-Funded Institutional Predoctoral Dual-Degree Training Programs (Parent F30)

    Summary
  44. PA-20-245

    Ruth L. Kirschstein National Research Service Award (NRSA) Individual Fellowship for Students at Institutions Without NIH-Funded Institutional Predoctoral Dual-Degree Training Programs (Parent F30)

    Summary
  45. PA-20-246

    Ruth L. Kirschstein National Research Service Award (NRSA) Individual Predoctoral Fellowship (Parent F31)

    Summary
  46. NOT-OD-20-129

    Notice of Special Interest (NOSI) regarding the Availability of Urgent Competitive Revisions and Administrative Supplements for Research on Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Individuals with Down Syndrome for the INCLUDE Project

    Summary
  47. PA-20-242

    Ruth L. Kirschstein National Research Service Award (NRSA) Individual Postdoctoral Fellowship (Parent F32)

    Summary
  48. NOT-DK-20-034

    Notice of Specialist Interest (NOSI): Advancing Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD) Research through Catalytic Tool and Technology Development

    Summary
  49. PAR-20-237

    Community Interventions to Address the Consequences of the COVID-19 Pandemic among Health Disparity and Vulnerable Populations (R01- Clinical Trial Optional)

    Summary
  50. RFA-AI-20-035

    Martin Delaney Collaboratories for HIV Cure Research (UM1 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

    Summary
  51. NOT-OD-20-119

    Notice of Special Interest (NOSI): Emergency Competitive Revisions for Social, Ethical, and Behavioral Implications (SEBI) Research on COVID-19 Testing among Underserved and/or Vulnerable Populations

    Summary
  52. NOT-OD-20-120

    Notice of Special Interest (NOSI): Emergency Competitive Revisions for Community-Engaged Research on COVID-19 Testing among Underserved and/or Vulnerable Populations

    Summary
  53. PA-20-227

    Administrative Supplement for Research on Dietary Supplements (Admin Supp-Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

    Summary
  54. NOT-MD-20-022

    Notice of Special Interest (NOSI): Competitive and Administrative Supplements for Community Interventions to Reduce the Impact of COVID-19 on Health Disparity and Other Vulnerable Populations

    Summary
  55. NOT-MH-20-053

    Notice of Special Interest (NOSI): Digital Healthcare Interventions to Address the Secondary Health Effects Related to Social, Behavioral, and Economic Impact of COVID-19

    Summary
  56. RFA-DK-20-008

    George M. O'Brien Urology Cooperative Research Centers Program (U54 Clinical Trial Optional)

    Summary
  57. RFA-HL-21-003

    Regenerative Medicine Innovation Project (RMIP) Investigator-Initiated Clinical Trials (UG3/UH3 Clinical Trial Required)

    Summary
  58. PA-20-222

    Research Supplements to Promote Diversity in Health-Related Research (Admin Supp - Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

    Summary
  59. PAR-20-220

    Institutional Network Award for Promoting Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Research Training (U2C/TL1 - Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

    Summary
  60. RFA-DK-20-002

    NIDDK Centers for Diabetes Translation Research (P30 Clinical Trial Optional)

    Summary
  61. PA-20-203

    Mentored Clinical Scientist Research Career Development Award (Parent K08 Independent Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

    Summary
  62. PA-20-206

    Mentored Patient-Oriented Research Career Development Award (Parent K23 Independent Clinical Trial Required)

    Summary
  63. PA-20-205

    Mentored Patient-Oriented Research Career Development Award (Parent K23 Independent Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

    Summary
  64. PA-20-207

    NIH Support for Conferences and Scientific Meetings (Parent R13 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

    Summary
  65. PA-20-197

    Mentored Quantitative Research Development Award (Parent K25 Independent Clinical Trial Required)

    Summary
  66. PA-20-199

    Mentored Quantitative Research Development Award (Parent K25 Independent Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

    Summary
  67. PA-20-185

    NIH Research Project Grant (Parent R01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

    Summary
  68. PA-20-187

    NIH Pathway to Independence Award (Parent K99/R00 Independent Clinical Trial Required)

    Summary
  69. PA-20-188

    NIH Pathway to Independence Award (Parent K99/R00 Independent Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

    Summary
  70. NOT-DK-20-021

    Notice of Special Interest (NOSI): Availability of Administrative Supplements to Diversify the NIDDK Clinical Trial Workforce

    Summary
  71. PA-20-166

    Research Supplements to Promote Diversity in Health-Related Research (Admin Supp - Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

    Summary
  72. NOT-OD-20-097

    Notice of Special Interest (NOSI) regarding the Availability of Administrative Supplements and Urgent Competitive Revisions for Research on the 2019 Novel Coronavirus and the Behavioral and Social Sciences

    Summary
  73. NOT-HD-20-008

    Notice of Special Interest: Ancillary Reproductive Health Projects to Existing Large and/or Longitudinal Studies

    Summary
  74. PA-20-163

    Competing Revisions to Existing NIH Grants and Cooperative Agreements (Clinical Trial Optional)

    Summary
  75. PA-20-162

    Ruth L. Kirschstein National Research Service Award (NRSA) Short-Term Institutional Research Training Grant (Parent T35)

    Summary
  76. PAS-20-160

    Small R01s for Clinical Trials Targeting Diseases within the Mission of NIDDK (R01 Clinical Trial Required)

    Summary
  77. PAR-20-140

    Catalytic Tool and Technology Development in Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Diseases (R21 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

    Summary
  78. PAR-20-133

    Gastrointestinal (GI) and Microbiome Explorers: Development of Swallowable Smart Pills or Devices for Precision Nutrition, Microbiome and Digestive Disease Applications (R21/R33 Clinical Trial Required)

    Summary
  79. PAR-20-134

    Development of Wearable Smart Devices for Continuous Monitoring of Circulating Nutrients, Metabolites and Hormones (R21/R33 Clinical Trial Required)

    Summary
  80. PA-20-135

    Emergency Competitive Revision to Existing NIH Awards (Emergency Supplement - Clinical Trial Optional)

    Summary
  81. PAR-20-125

    Native American Research Centers for Health (NARCH) (S06 Clinical Trial Optional)

    Summary
  82. NOT-TR-20-006

    Notice of Special Interest (NOSI): Availability of Administrative Supplements for the Rare Disease Clinical Research Network (RDCRN)

    Summary
  83. PAR-20-106

    Centers for AIDS Research (P30 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

    Summary
  84. PAR-20-107

    Developmental Centers for AIDS Research (P30 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

    Summary
  85. NOT-OD-20-055

    Notice of Special Interest (NOSI): Administrative Supplement for Continuity of Biomedical and Behavioral Research Among First-Time Recipients of NIH Research Project Grant Awards

    Summary
  86. RFA-DK-19-032

    KUH Predoctoral to Postdoctoral Fellow Transition Award (F99/K00)

    Summary
  87. NOT-OD-20-054

    Notice of Special Interest: Administrative Supplements to Promote Research Continuity and Retention of NIH Mentored Career Development (K) Award Recipients and Scholars

    Summary
  88. RFA-DK-19-026

    New Investigator Gateway Awards for Collaborative T1D Research (R03 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

    Summary
  89. NOT-DK-20-003

    Notice of Special Interest (NOSI): Addressing Health Disparities in NIDDK Diseases

    Summary
  90. NOT-OD-20-048

    Notice of Special Interest: Research on the Health of Women of Understudied, Underrepresented and Underreported (U3) Populations (Admin Supp Clinical Trial Optional)

    Summary
  91. NOT-OD-20-049

    Notice of Special Interest: Administrative Supplements for Research on Sex/Gender Influences (Admin Supp Clinical Trial Optional)

    Summary
  92. PAR-20-075

    Limited Competition: NIDDK Program Projects (P01 Clinical Trial Optional)

    Summary
  93. RFA-DK-19-028

    Support for Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) to Development and Testing of New Technologies and Bioengineering Solutions for the Advancement of Cell Replacement Therapies for Type 1 Diabetes (R43/R44 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

    Summary
  94. NOT-OD-20-032

    Notice of Special Interest: Administrative Supplements for Research on Sexual and Gender Minority (SGM) Populations (Admin Supp Clinical Trial Optional)

    Summary
  95. RFA-DK-19-027

    Support for Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) to Develop New Technologies for Development and Integration of Novel Components for Open and Closed Loop Hormone Replacement Platforms for T1D Therapy (R43/R44 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

    Summary
  96. NOT-DK-20-002

    Notice of Special Interest: Small Business Development of Wearable Smart Devices for Continuous Monitoring of Circulating Nutrients, Metabolites and Hormones

    Summary
  97. NOT-DK-20-001

    Notice of Special Interest: Development of Swallowable Smart Pills or Devices for Precision Nutrition, Microbiome and Digestive Disease Applications

    Summary
  98. PAR-20-039

    Support of Competitive Research (SCORE) Research Advancement Award (SC1 - Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

    Summary
  99. PAR-20-040

    Support of Competitive Research (SCORE) Pilot Project Award (SC2 - Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

    Summary
  100. PAR-20-030

    HIV-associated Non-Communicable Diseases Research at Low- and Middle-Income Country Institutions (R21 Clinical Trial Optional)

    Summary
  101. NOT-DK-19-027

    Notice of Special Interest (NOSI): Next-Generation Approaches to Renal Replacement Therapy Including Vascular Access

    Summary
  102. RFA-NS-20-008

    HEAL Initiative: Development of Therapies and Technologies Directed at Enhanced Pain Management (R41/R42 Clinical Trial Required)

    Summary
  103. RFA-NS-20-009

    HEAL Initiative: Development of Therapies and Technologies Directed at Enhanced Pain Management (R41/R42 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

    Summary
  104. RFA-NS-20-010

    HEAL INITIATIVE: Development of Therapies and Technologies Directed at Enhanced Pain Management (R43/R44 - Clinical Trial Required)

    Summary
  105. RFA-NS-20-011

    HEAL INITIATIVE: Development of Therapies and Technologies Directed at Enhanced Pain Management (R43/R44 - Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

    Summary
  106. NOT-DK-19-019

    Notice of Special Interest: Nutrigenetics and Nutrigenomics Approaches for Nutrition Research

    Summary
  107. PAR-19-378

    Bioinformatics Interdisciplinary Predoctoral Fellowship in Diabetes, Endocrinology and Metabolic Diseases (F31)

    Summary
  108. PAR-19-379

    Bioinformatics Interdisciplinary Postdoctoral Fellowship in Diabetes, Endocrinology and Metabolic Diseases (F32)

    Summary
  109. PAR-19-365

    Limited Competition: Small Grant Program for NIDDK K01/K08/K23/K25 Recipients (R03 Clinical Trial Optional)

    Summary
  110. PAR-19-333

    SBIR/STTR Commercialization Readiness Pilot (CRP) Program Technical Assistance and Late Stage Development (SB1, R44) Clinical Trial Not Allowed

    Summary
  111. PAR-19-334

    SBIR/STTR Commercialization Readiness Pilot (CRP) Program Technical Assistance (SB1, R44) Clinical Trial Not Allowed

    Summary
  112. NOT-DK-19-021

    Request for Information (RFI): Precision Nutrition Tools for Continuous Monitoring of Nutrients and Metabolites in Humans

    Summary
  113. PAR-19-319

    NIDDK Central Repositories Non-renewable Sample Access (X01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

    Summary
  114. NOT-DK-19-020

    Request for Information (RFI): Swallowable Smart Pills or Devices to Enable Precision Nutrition, Microbiome and Gastroenterological Research

    Summary
  115. PAR-19-294

    Early-Stage Preclinical Validation of Therapeutic Leads for Diseases of Interest to the NIDDK (R01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

    Summary
  116. PAS-19-241

    Stimulating Urology Interdisciplinary Team Opportunity Research (SUITOR) (R01 Clinical Trial Optional)

    Summary
  117. PAR-19-222

    Small Grants for New Investigators to Promote Diversity in Health-Related Research (R21 Clinical Trial Optional)

    Summary
  118. NOT-MD-19-001

    Notice of Special Interest in Research on the Health of Sexual and Gender Minority (SGM) Populations

    Summary
  119. RFA-DK-19-004

    Silvio O. Conte Digestive Diseases Research Core Centers (P30 Clinical Trial Optional)

    Summary
  120. PAR-19-202

    High impact, Interdisciplinary Science in NIDDK Research Areas (RC2 Clinical Trial Optional)

    Summary
  121. PA-19-188

    Ruth L. Kirschstein National Research Service Award (NRSA) Individual Postdoctoral Fellowship (Parent F32)

    Summary
  122. PA-19-191

    Ruth L. Kirschstein National Research Service Award (NRSA) Individual Fellowship for Students at Institutions with NIH-Funded Institutional Predoctoral Dual-Degree Training Programs (Parent F30)

    Summary
  123. PA-19-192

    Ruth L. Kirschstein National Research Service Award (NRSA) Individual Fellowship for Students at Institutions Without NIH-Funded Institutional Predoctoral Dual-Degree Training Programs (Parent F30)

    Summary
  124. PA-19-195

    Ruth L. Kirschstein National Research Service Award (NRSA) Individual Predoctoral Fellowship (Parent F31)

    Summary
  125. PA-19-196

    Ruth L. Kirschstein National Research Service Award (NRSA) Individual Predoctoral Fellowship to Promote Diversity in Health-Related Research (Parent F31-Diversity)

    Summary
  126. NOT-DK-19-007

    Notice of Special Interest in Understanding Factors in Infancy and Early Childhood (Birth to 24 months) That Influence Obesity Development

    Summary
  127. NOT-DK-19-007

    Notice of Special Interest in Understanding Factors in Infancy and Early Childhood (Birth to 24 months) That Influence Obesity Development

    Summary
  128. PA-19-116

    Mentored Clinical Scientist Research Career Development Award (Parent K08 Independent Clinical Trial Required)

    Summary
  129. PA-19-117

    Mentored Clinical Scientist Research Career Development Award (Parent K08 Independent Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

    Summary
  130. PA-19-118

    Mentored Patient-Oriented Research Career Development Award (Parent K23 Independent Clinical Trial Required)

    Summary
  131. PA-19-119

    Mentored Patient-Oriented Research Career Development Award (Parent K23 Independent Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

    Summary
  132. PA-19-124

    Mentored Quantitative Research Development Award (Parent K25 - Independent Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

    Summary
  133. PA-19-125

    Mentored Quantitative Research Development Award (Parent K25 - Independent Clinical Trial Required)

    Summary
  134. PA-19-129

    NIH Pathway to Independence Award (Parent K99/R00 - Independent Clinical Trial Required)

    Summary
  135. PA-19-130

    NIH Pathway to Independence Award (Parent K99/R00 - Independent Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

    Summary
  136. PAS-19-105

    Stimulating Hematology Investigation: New Endeavors (SHINE) (R01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

    Summary
  137. RFA-EB-18-003

    HEAL Initiative: Translational Development of Devices to Treat Pain (U18 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

    Summary
  138. RFA-NS-19-016

    HEAL Initiative: Translational Devices to Treat Pain (UG3/UH3 Clinical Trial Optional)

    Summary
  139. RFA-NS-19-017

    HEAL Initiative: Translational Devices to Treat Pain (U44 Clinical Trial Optional)

    Summary
  140. RFA-NS-19-018

    HEAL Initiative: Clinical Devices to Treat Pain (UH3 Clinical Trial Optional)

    Summary
  141. PA-19-065

    Medical Simulators for Practicing Patient Care Providers Skill Acquisition, Outcomes Assessment and Technology Development (R01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

    Summary
  142. PA-19-056

    Research Project Grant (Parent R01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

    Summary
  143. PAR-19-030

    NIDDK Education Program Grants (R25 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

    Summary
  144. PA-19-029

    Innovation Corps (I-Corps) at NIH Program for NIH and CDC Translational Research (Admin Supp Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

    Summary
  145. PA-18-935

    Urgent Competitive Revision to Existing NIH Grants and Cooperative Agreements (Urgent Supplement - Clinical Trial Optional)

    Summary
  146. PA-18-906

    Research Supplements to Promote Diversity in Health-Related Research (Admin Supp - Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

    Summary
  147. PA-18-903

    Pilot and Feasibility Clinical and Translational Research Studies in Digestive Diseases and Nutrition (R21 Clinical Trial Optional)

    Summary
  148. PAR-18-898

    Elucidating the Role of the Autonomic Nervous System in Peripheral Metabolism and Metabolic Disease through the Application of Novel Tools and Methodologies (RC2 Clinical Trial Optional)

    Summary
  149. PA-18-891

    Elucidating the Role of the Autonomic Nervous System in Peripheral Metabolism and Metabolic Disease through the Application of Novel Tools and Methodologies (RC2 Clinical Trial Optional)

    Summary
  150. PAR-18-886

    New Paradigms in Tissue Communication-from mediators to metabolic function (RC2 Clinical Trials Optional)

    Summary
  151. PA-18-856

    Diet and Physical Activity Assessment Methodology (R01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

    Summary
  152. PAR-18-857

    Diet and Physical Activity Assessment Methodology (R21 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

    Summary
  153. PAR-18-854

    Time-Sensitive Obesity Policy and Program Evaluation (R01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

    Summary
  154. PAR-18-743

    Pilot and Feasibility Clinical Research Grants in Urologic Disorders (R21 Clinical Trial Optional)

    Summary
  155. PAR-18-744

    Pilot and Feasibility Clinical Research Grants in Kidney Diseases (R21 Clinical Trial Optional)

    Summary
  156. PA-18-741

    Secondary Analyses in Obesity, Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (R21 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

    Summary
  157. PAS-18-730

    New Directions in Hematology Research (SHINE-II) (R01 Clinical Trial Optional)

    Summary
  158. PA-18-720

    Exploratory/Developmental Clinical Research Grants in Obesity (R21 Clinical Trial Optional)

    Summary
  159. PAR-18-714

    Academic Research Enhancement Award for Undergraduate-Focused Institutions (R15 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

    Summary
  160. PAS-18-698

    High Priority HIV/AIDS Research within the Mission of the NIDDK (R01 Clinical Trial Optional)

    Summary
  161. PA-18-648

    NIH Support for Conferences and Scientific Meetings (Parent R13 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

    Summary
  162. PA-18-615

    Pilot and Feasibility Studies of HIV and Animal Models for HIV Infection within the Mission of NIDDK (R21 Clinical Trial Optional)

    Summary
  163. PA-18-589

    Successor-in-Interest (Type 6 Parent Clinical Trial Optional)

    Summary
  164. PA-18-590

    Change of Grantee Organization (Type 7 Parent Clinical Trial Optional)

    Summary
  165. PA-18-591

    Administrative Supplements to Existing NIH Grants and Cooperative Agreements (Parent Admin Supp - Clinical Trial Optional)

    Summary
  166. PA-18-592

    Research Supplements to Promote Re-Entry into Biomedical and Behavioral Research Careers (Admin Supp - Clinical Trial Not Allowed )

    Summary
  167. PA-18-570

    Underactive Bladder and Detrusor Activity in Aging (R01 Clinical Trial Optional)

    Summary
  168. PAR-18-530

    Academic-Industrial Partnerships for Translation of Technologies for Diagnosis and Treatment (R01 - Clinical Trial Optional)

    Summary
  169. PAR-18-189

    Multidisciplinary Studies of HIV/AIDS and Aging (R01 Clinical Trial Optional)

    Summary
  170. PAR-18-190

    Multidisciplinary Studies of HIV/AIDS and Aging (R21 Clinical Trial Optional)

    Summary
  171. PAR-18-418

    NIDDK Mentored Research Scientist Development Award (K01-Clinical Trial Required)

    Summary
  172. PAR-18-419

    NIDDK Mentored Research Scientist Development Award (K01-No Independent Clinical Trials)

    Summary
  173. PAR-18-414

    NIDDK Multi-Center Clinical Study Cooperative Agreement (U01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

    Summary
  174. PAR-18-415

    NIDDK Multi-Center Clinical Trial Cooperative Agreement (U01 Clinical Trial Required)

    Summary
  175. PAR-18-423

    NIDDK Multi-Center Clinical Study Implementation Planning Cooperative Agreements (U34 Clinical Trial Optional)

    Summary
  176. PA-18-403

    Ruth L. Kirschstein National Research Service Award (NRSA) Institutional Research Training Grant (Parent T32)

    Summary
  177. PA-18-404

    Ruth L. Kirschstein National Research Service Award (NRSA) Short-Term Institutional Research Training Grant (Parent T35)

    Summary
  178. PA-18-405

    Pilot and Feasibility Therapeutic Clinical Trials in Diabetes, and Endocrine and Metabolic Diseases (R21- Clinical Trial Required)

    Summary
  179. PA-18-141

    Mechanisms, Models, Measurement, and Management in Pain Research (R01 Clinical Trial Optional)

    Summary
  180. PA-18-330

    Investigator-Initiated Clinical Trials Targeting Diseases within the Mission of NIDDK (R01-Clinical Trial Required)

    Summary
  181. NOT-OD-14-105

    Extramural Loan Repayment Program for Clinical Researchers (LRP-CR)

    Summary
  182. NOT-OD-14-107

    Extramural Loan Repayment Program for Pediatric Research (LRP-PR)

    Summary