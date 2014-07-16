The Requests for Applications (RFAs) and Program Announcements (PA, PAR, and PAS) listed below describe NIDDK’s current funding opportunities. Summary links in each opportunity show NIDDK staff contacts and published notices. We encourage you to discuss your proposed research with an NIDDK program director before applying.

This page updates daily. If you would like to view all NIH funding opportunities, visit the NIH Guide to Grants and Contracts. For Notices of Special Interest (NOSI), visit the Guide and use the search term NOSI.