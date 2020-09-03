Technology Advancement & Transfer
NIDDK is committed to transferring its technologies and research materials through industry partnerships to benefit public health. The NIDDK Technology Advancement Office (TAO) facilitates the exchange, evaluation, patenting, and licensing of new inventions and discoveries. If you have any questions, contact the Technology Advancement Office by email.
TAO Supports
Use research materials and reagents, Material Transfer Agreements (MTAs), and licensing opportunities developed by NIDDK scientists for your research.
Collaborate with investigators at the NIH Clinical Center and NIDDK extramural clinical networks on clinical trials.
Connect with NIDDK clinicians or scientists in your field and locate technologies available for further development.
NIDDK Technology Highlights
A newly characterized chromatin insulator element isolated from the DNA of a higher eukaryotic organism and contained in vector constructs is described...