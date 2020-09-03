  1. Home
  2. Research and Funding
  3. Technology Advancement & Transfer

Technology Advancement & Transfer

NIDDK is committed to transferring its technologies and research materials through industry partnerships to benefit public health. The NIDDK Technology Advancement Office (TAO) facilitates the exchange, evaluation, patenting, and licensing of new inventions and discoveries. If you have any questions, contact the Technology Advancement Office by email.

TAO Supports

  • Research Materials and Licensing

    Use research materials and reagents, Material Transfer Agreements (MTAs), and licensing opportunities developed by NIDDK scientists for your research.

  • Clinical Trial Collaboration

    Collaborate with investigators at the NIH Clinical Center and NIDDK extramural clinical networks on clinical trials.

  • Research Collaboration

    Connect with NIDDK clinicians or scientists in your field and locate technologies available for further development.

NIDDK Technology Highlights

A diagram showing cell type differences inside DNA sequences.
5′-HS4 chicken β-globin insulator (DNA sequence acting as an insulator for the effects of cis-acting regulatory elements)

A newly characterized chromatin insulator element isolated from the DNA of a higher eukaryotic organism ​and contained in vector constructs is described...
A mouse with a DNA Helix symbol
Sphk1 KO

A Sphingosine kinase 1 (Sphk1) knockout mouse…

Visual representation of the Stat5a LoxP/Stat5b LoxP protein.
Stat5a LoxP/Stat5b LoxP (Stat5a/Stat5b tm2Mam)

Conditional knockout of Stat5a and Stat5b: Combined deletion of conserved Stat5a and Stat5b in mammary
epithelium at different times during pregnancy reveal multiple distinct functions...

Related Links

NIH Resources