Research Resources
NIDDK makes publicly supported resources, data sets, and studies available to researchers to accelerate and lower the cost of new discoveries.
NIDDK Information Network (dkNET)
Supports Robust and Reproducible Science
Visit the dkNET portal to authenticate resources, share data, search databases for existing resources like mouse strains, antibodies, data sets, etc., and to keep up to date on new tools, services, and mandates.
NIDDK Central Repository
Use Resources from Significant Clinical Research Projects
Visit the Repository to access data and samples to fit your research needs.
Research Centers
Research Services from NIDDK-funded Institutions
Centers support core facilities, specialized expertise, research training, and pilot projects.
Ancillary Studies
Expand Upon the Scope of Major Ongoing Clinical Studies
NIDDK encourages ancillary studies to its large multi-center clinical studies. Investigators may study diseases and conditions that are not within the original scope of the parent study but within the mission of NIDDK.
Technology Advancement
Technology Development, Patenting, Licensing, Material Transfers, and Research Collaboration
NIDDK facilitates the development, exchange, evaluation, patenting, and licensing of new inventions and discoveries.