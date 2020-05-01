Advisory & Coordinating Committees

Committees, councils, and working groups that engage in advisory, review, and research coordination activities in support of the NIDDK mission.

National Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases Advisory Council

Established by law and charter, the National Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases Advisory Council meets three times annually to advise the NIDDK about its support of research to meet its public health mission.

Board of Scientific Counselors (BSC)

The BSC performs reviews of scientists in NIDDK's own laboratories and clinical facilities.

Diabetes Mellitus Interagency Coordinating Committee (DMICC)

The DMICC facilitates cooperation, communication, and collaboration among federal agencies involved in diabetes research.

Digestive Diseases Interagency Coordinating Committee (DDICC)

The DDICC facilitates cooperation, communication, and collaboration among federal agencies involved in digestive disease research.

Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Diseases Interagency Coordinating Committee (KUHICC)

The KUHICC facilitates cooperation, communication, and collaboration among federal agencies involved in kidney, urology, and hematology research.

NIH Nutrition Research Task Force (NRTF)

The NRTF is guiding the development of the first NIH-wide 10-year strategic plan for nutrition research.

NIH Obesity Research Task Force

The NIH Obesity Research Task Force promotes collaboration and coordination across the NIH to accelerate progress in obesity research.

Nutrition Research Coordinating Committee (NRCC)

The NRCC promotes collaboration and coordination across the NIH to accelerate progress in nutrition research.

Public Health Service Interagency Coordinating Committee on Human Growth Hormone (hGH) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD)

The Public Health Service Interagency Coordinating Committee on Human Growth Hormone (hGH) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD) reviews information relevant to patients who received pituitary-derived hGH that was distributed through the NIH-funded National Hormone and Pituitary Program (NHPP).