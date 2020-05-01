Freedom of Information Act

The FOIA, 5 U.S.C. 552, provides individuals with a right to access to records in the possession of the Federal government. The government may withhold information pursuant to the nine exemptions and three exclusions contained in the Act.

If you have questions regarding FOIA requests pending with NIDDK or questions specific to NIDDK records, please contact Marianne Manheim, NIDDK FOIA and Privacy Act Coordinator, by phone (301-496-9737) or email (nhlbifoiarequest@nhlbi.nih.gov).

For more details about the types of information you can request through FOIA, or to submit a FOIA Request with NIH, visit the National Institutes of Health FOIA Page.