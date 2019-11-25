Funded Grants & Grant History
NIDDK provides the funding trends analysis below to help our research community understand application and funding dynamics over recent years.
In addition to carrying out its scientific mission, the NIH promotes accountability. To that end, the Research Portfolio Online Reporting Tools (RePORT) provides access to reports, data, and analyses of NIH research activities, including information on expenditures and results. The links below provide information in RePORT and, where possible, information specific to NIDDK.
All active projects funded by NIDDK.
Success rates are defined as the percentage of reviewed grant applications that receive funding.
Schools, universities, and other organizations that received funding last fiscal year.
The annual support level for various research, condition, and disease categories based on grants, contracts, and other funding mechanisms.
Funded by Mechanism (XLSX, 265.2 KB)
NIDDK awards in an excel file that can be sorted or filtered by activity code e.g. R01, U35, K series, etc.