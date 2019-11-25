Funded Grants & Grant History

NIDDK provides the funding trends analysis below to help our research community understand application and funding dynamics over recent years.

In addition to carrying out its scientific mission, the NIH promotes accountability. To that end, the Research Portfolio Online Reporting Tools (RePORT) provides access to reports, data, and analyses of NIH research activities, including information on expenditures and results. The links below provide information in RePORT and, where possible, information specific to NIDDK.