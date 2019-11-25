  1. Home
  2. Research and Funding
  3. Funded Grants & Grant History

Funded Grants & Grant History

NIDDK provides the funding trends analysis below to help our research community understand application and funding dynamics over recent years.

In addition to carrying out its scientific mission, the NIH promotes accountability. To that end, the Research Portfolio Online Reporting Tools (RePORT) provides access to reports, data, and analyses of NIH research activities, including information on expenditures and results. The links below provide information in RePORT and, where possible, information specific to NIDDK.

  • Funded Grants icon
    Funded Grants

    All active projects funded by NIDDK.

  • Success Rates icon
    Success Rates

    Success rates are defined as the percentage of reviewed grant applications that receive funding.

  • Funded Organizations icon
    Funded Organizations

    Schools, universities, and other organizations that received funding last fiscal year.

  • Funded by Research Disease Area icon
    Funded by Research Disease Area

    The annual support level for various research, condition, and disease categories based on grants, contracts, and other funding mechanisms.

  • Funded by Mechanism icon
    Funded by Mechanism (XLSX, 265.2 KB)

    NIDDK awards in an excel file that can be sorted or filtered by activity code e.g. R01, U35, K series, etc.