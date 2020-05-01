Jobs at NIDDK

Open, full-time and part-time federal positions at the NIDDK are posted on USAJobs.gov.

To learn more about training opportunities at the NIDDK, including summer internships, visit the following pages on our site:

Intramural Training and Employment – NIDDK Division of Intramural Research internships and fellowships on campuses in Bethesda, MD and Phoenix, AZ. Includes summer internships.

Research Training and Career Development – career development awards for researchers at colleges, universities, and other institutions across the country.

To learn more about careers and training opportunities at NIH, visit jobs.nih.gov.

Special Job Announcements

Program Director for Diabetes Epidemiology

If you are an epidemiologist with diabetes or diabetes relevant research experience and are seeking an exciting career opportunity, we may be the right place for you. The Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology and Metabolic Diseases (DDEM) of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) at the NIH has a position available for a program director (Health Science Administrator) for diabetes epidemiology research. Applicants must be U.S. Citizens. View the Job Announcement (PDF, 183.22 KB)

Program Director for Diabetes Behavioral Science

If you are a clinical health psychologist with diabetes or diabetes relevant clinical/behavioral research experience and are seeking an exciting career opportunity, we may be the right place for you. The Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology and Metabolic Diseases (DDEM) of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) at the NIH has a position available for a for a program director (Health Science Administrator) for diabetes behavioral research. Applicants must be U.S. Citizens. View the Job Announcement (PDF, 147.76 KB)

Physician to Oversee Diabetes Clinical Studies

If you are a physician scientist with the knowledge and insight to identify important scientific opportunities and to participate in the design and oversight of multi-center and single center clinical trials or observational diabetes studies and are seeking an exciting career opportunity, we may be the right place for you. The Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology and Metabolic Diseases (DDEM) of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) at the NIH has a position available for a Physician with expertise in diabetes and clinical research. Applicants must be U.S. Citizens. View the Job Announcement (PDF, 149.6 KB)