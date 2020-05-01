Reproducing Content, Logos, and Graphics

The majority of information on this site is copyright free and can be freely downloaded and reproduced. Content reproduced without changes should acknowledge the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) as the source.

There are a few exceptions.

You may encounter documents that were sponsored along with private companies and other organizations. Accordingly, other parties may retain all rights to publish or reproduce these documents or to allow others to do so.

NIDDK logos should not be used without explicit review and approval by the NIDDK.

Some graphics on the site have been licensed by a third party and are restricted in their use.

Generally, copyrighted materials will include a copyright statement. If in doubt, please contact us.

Editing Content

NIDDK and National Institutes of Health (NIH) logos must be removed from edited content. NIDDK content must not be used to imply endorsement of any companies, organizations, commercial products, processes, or services; or to recommend specific medical advice, treatments, or referrals.

Linking to Content

We recommend linking to content or embedding it through the HHS Syndication Storefront (account creation required) because we update content regularly for scientific accuracy. NIDDK content available for syndication can be found on the Get Free Content page.

Additional Questions

If you have additional questions on NIDDK copyright, contact us.