About NIDDK

NIDDK research creates knowledge about and treatments for diseases that are among the most chronic, costly, and consequential for patients, their families, and the Nation.

Research Areas

The NIDDK Director

Griffin P. Rodgers, M.D., M.A.C.P.

Portrait of the NIDDK Director, Dr. Griffin Rodgers.

Advisory & Coordinating Committees

Committees, councils, and working groups that engage in advisory, review, and research coordination activities in support of the NIDDK mission.

View Advisory & Coordinating Committees

Budget & Legislative Information

NIDDK participates in a variety of budget and legislative activities including Congressional Justifications and Legislative Testimony.

View Budget & Legislative Information

Funding Trends & Support of Guiding Principles

Analysis of funding trends to help our research community understand application and funding dynamics over recent years.

View Funding Trends & Support of Guiding Principles

Staff Directory

View, search, and sort by name, title, office or division, and program area to find out more about staff and contact information.

View Staff Directory

Offices & Divisions

Learn more about the offices and divisions within NIDDK, their research programs, funding opportunities, and reports.

View Offices & Divisions

Jobs at NIDDK

Open full-time and part-time federal positions at NIDDK.

View Jobs at NIDDK

Strategic Plans & Reports

Diabetes in America cover image
Diabetes in America

May 2024
Cover of the NIDDK Recent Advances and Emerging Opportunities report
NIDDK Recent Advances & Emerging Opportunities

Jan. 2024
United States Renal Data System (USRDS) Annual Data Report Cover
U.S. Renal Data System

Oct. 2023
Pathways to Health for All, Disparities and Equity Research Recommendations and Opportunities, Report of Working Group of NIDDK Advisory Council report cover.
Pathways to Health for All: Health Disparities & Health Equity Research Recommendations & Opportunities

May 2023
2018 Urologic Diseases in America publication cover.
Urologic Diseases in America

April 2023
Cover of the NIDDK Plan for Strategic Research.
NIDDK Strategic Plan for Research

Dec. 2021
2020 NIH Nutrition Research Strategic Plan Cover.
2020-2030 Strategic Plan for NIH Nutrition Research

May 2020
Diabetes in America third edition cover
Diabetes in America, 3rd Edition

Aug. 2018
Special Statutory Funding Program for Type 1 Diabetes Research: Progress Report 2016 Cover
Special Statutory Funding Program for Type 1 Diabetes Research: Progress Report

June 2016
Kidney Research National Dialogue (KRND) logo
Kidney Research National Dialogue (KRND) Summary

Jan. 2015
Strategic Plan for NIH Obesity Research 2011 cover
Strategic Plan for NIH Obesity Research

March 2011
Strategic plans & reports graphic
View all Strategic Plans & Reports

Frequently Asked Questions

Answers to some of the most common questions about NIDDK.

View Frequently Asked Questions

Visit Us

NIDDK has offices in Bethesda, MD and Phoenix, AZ.

Visit Us

NIH Almanac: Important Events in NIDDK History

See an overview of NIDDK programs, initiatives, leadership, and accomplishments since 1963.

View NIH Almanac