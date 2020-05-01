Strategic Plans & Reports
NIDDK takes multiple approaches to research planning and priority setting to maximize the public investment in research and remain dynamic as science and opportunities change. NIDDK develops formal strategic plans, research progress reports, and statistical reports with input from external stakeholders. Most recent reports are available below. NIDDK also receives feedback through advisory and coordinating committees and holds meetings and workshops with the scientific community to review progress toward strategic planning goals, reassess the state-of-the-science, coordinate with NIH-wide research efforts, and seek expert input on newly emerging discoveries and technological approaches that will affect future research directions.
Reports from other NIH institutes and centers are available on the NIH RePORT website.
NIDDK Recent Advances & Emerging OpportunitiesJan. 2020
Draft Strategic Plan for NIH Nutrition ResearchNov. 2018
U.S. Renal Data System ReportNov. 2018
Diabetes in America, 3rd EditionAug. 2018
Urologic Diseases in AmericaApril 2018
NIH Nutrition Research Report 2015 & 2016Dec. 2017
Special Statutory Funding Program for Type 1 Diabetes Research: Progress ReportJune 2016
Kidney Research National Dialogue (KRND) SummaryJan. 2015
Strategic Plan for NIH Obesity ResearchMarch 2011
Advances & Emerging Opportunities in Diabetes Research: A Strategic Planning Report of the Diabetes Mellitus Interagency Coordinating CommitteeFeb. 2011
Special Statutory Funding Program for Type 1 Diabetes Research: Evaluation ReportJan. 2011
Opportunities & Challenges in Digestive Diseases Research: Recommendations of the National Commission on Digestive DiseasesMarch 2009
DMICC: Coordinating the Federal Investment in Diabetes Programs To Improve the Health of AmericansJan. 2009
The Burden of Digestive Diseases in the United StatesJan. 2008
Action Plan for Liver Disease ResearchDec. 2004
Diabetes in America, 2nd EditionJan. 1995