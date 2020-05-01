Strategic Plans & Reports

  1. Home
  1. Cover image for NIDDK Recent Advances & Emerging Opportunities report for January 2020
    NIDDK Recent Advances & Emerging Opportunities
    Jan. 2020
  2. Nutrition Research Task Force Draft Cover
    Draft Strategic Plan for NIH Nutrition Research
    Nov. 2018
  3. United States Renal Data System (USRDS) Annual Data Report 2018 Cover
    U.S. Renal Data System Report
    Nov. 2018
  4. Diabetes in America third edition cover
    Diabetes in America, 3rd Edition
    Aug. 2018
  5. 2018 Urologic Diseases in America publication cover.
    Urologic Diseases in America
    April 2018
  6. Cover of NIH Nutrition Report 2015 and 2016
    NIH Nutrition Research Report 2015 & 2016
    Dec. 2017
  7. Special Statutory Funding Program for Type 1 Diabetes Research: Progress Report 2016 Cover
    Special Statutory Funding Program for Type 1 Diabetes Research: Progress Report
    June 2016
  8. Kidney Research National Dialogue (KRND) logo
    Kidney Research National Dialogue (KRND) Summary
    Jan. 2015
  9. Strategic Plan for NIH Obesity Research 2011 cover
    Strategic Plan for NIH Obesity Research
    March 2011
  10. Advances and Emerging Opportunities in Diabetes Research: A Strategic Planning Report of the Diabetes Mellitus Interagency Coordinating Committee 2011 cover
    Advances & Emerging Opportunities in Diabetes Research: A Strategic Planning Report of the Diabetes Mellitus Interagency Coordinating Committee
    Feb. 2011
  11. Special Statutory Funding Program for Type 1 Diabetes Research: Evaluation Report 2011 cover
    Special Statutory Funding Program for Type 1 Diabetes Research: Evaluation Report
    Jan. 2011
  12. Opportunities and Challenges in Digestive Diseases Research: Recommendations of the National Commission on Digestive Diseases 2009 report cover
    Opportunities & Challenges in Digestive Diseases Research: Recommendations of the National Commission on Digestive Diseases
    March 2009
  13. DMICC: Coordinating the Federal Investment in Diabetes Programs To Improve the Health of Americans 2009 publication cover
    DMICC: Coordinating the Federal Investment in Diabetes Programs To Improve the Health of Americans
    Jan. 2009
  14. The Burden of Digestive Diseases in the United States 2008 report cover
    The Burden of Digestive Diseases in the United States
    Jan. 2008
  15. Action Plan for Liver Disease Research 2004 report cover
    Action Plan for Liver Disease Research
    Dec. 2004
  16. Diabetes in America Second Edition Cover.
    Diabetes in America, 2nd Edition
    Jan. 1995