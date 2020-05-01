Strategic Plans & Reports

NIDDK takes multiple approaches to research planning and priority setting to maximize the public investment in research and remain dynamic as science and opportunities change. NIDDK develops formal strategic plans, research progress reports, and statistical reports with input from external stakeholders. Most recent reports are available below. NIDDK also receives feedback through advisory and coordinating committees and holds meetings and workshops with the scientific community to review progress toward strategic planning goals, reassess the state-of-the-science, coordinate with NIH-wide research efforts, and seek expert input on newly emerging discoveries and technological approaches that will affect future research directions.

Reports from other NIH institutes and centers are available on the NIH RePORT website.